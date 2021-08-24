Lil Nas X Links up with Taco Bell in Delicious Collab
In his latest collaboration, Lil Nas X teams up with Taco Bell to become the fast-food chain’s chief impact officer, Black Enterprise Magazine recently reported. Around 2017, Lil Nas X made initial connections by working at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell as a team member, the article published. Just five years later, the rapper, social media icon, and influencer has peaked to celebrity status in his own right while catching Taco Bell’s eye.michiganchronicle.com
