Lil Nas X Links up with Taco Bell in Delicious Collab

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his latest collaboration, Lil Nas X teams up with Taco Bell to become the fast-food chain’s chief impact officer, Black Enterprise Magazine recently reported. Around 2017, Lil Nas X made initial connections by working at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell as a team member, the article published. Just five years later, the rapper, social media icon, and influencer has peaked to celebrity status in his own right while catching Taco Bell’s eye.

michiganchronicle.com

Saweetie Meal: McDonald's Unveils Latest Combo Collaboration

McDonald's is teaming up with another musician for a unique meal combo, the fast-food chain announced on Monday. Rapper Saweetie joined McDonald's to create The Saweetie Meal, now available at locations across the country. The partnership comes after McDonald's had successful team-ups with Travis Scott, J Balvin and South Korean pop stars BTS.
Celebritieschainstoreage.com

Taco Bell names rap star head of impact

Taco Bell is naming rapper Lil Nas X, a former store associate, to the new honorary position of chief impact officer. In his new role, Lil Nas X will collaborate on the Taco Bell brand experience from the inside out. In his first 60 days, Lil Nas X and Taco Bell are teaming up to offer an exclusive experience around the upcoming release of his album "Montero," launching Taco Bell's newest menu innovations, and tapping into his history as a Taco Bell associate (the rapper worked in an Atlanta-area Taco Bell store in 2017).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What Lil Nas X's New Taco Bell Title Actually Means

The boss of the Billboard charts has a new title: CIO of Taco Bell. That's chief impact officer, and while the title may be honorary and only part of a marketing partnership between Lil Nas X and the fast food chain, it's also a definite promotion from his earlier gig, working a Taco Bell cash register. Taco Bell announced the partnership August 23 in a press release: Lil Nas X will help Taco Bell introduce some new menu items over the next two months, while Taco Bell promotes Nas' new album "Montero," dropping soon.
MusicEssence

Lil Nas X Cooks Up New ‘Montero’ Partnership With Taco Bell

The rapper will serve as the new chief impact officer. Talk about a full-circle moment! Lil Nas X, who used to work at Taco Bell prior to his rise to “Old Town Road” fame, recently announced his partnership with the fast-food chain. The 22-year-old “Industry Baby” rapper was appointed to a newly-created honorary Chief Impact Officer role.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Will Spend Two Months Working With Taco Bell

Lil Nas X’s life has come full circle after being named the Chief Impact Officer at Taco Bell. Nas, whose first job was with the fast-food chain, worked at an Atlanta Taco Bell in 2017. Lil Nas X will spend two months working with Taco Bell to unveil an exclusive...
CelebritiesAlternative Press

Lil Nas X teams up with Taco Bell ahead of upcoming album ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X and Taco Bell are partnering together to bring the artist into the company in a huge way. The fast-food chain announced today that Lil Nas X is their newly appointed chief impact officer. This role, which was created specifically for Lil Nas X, combines food, music and philanthropy as he promotes his forthcoming album, Montero.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Lil Nas X & Tony Hawk Link Up For TikTok Skating Tutorial

Lil Nas X did what he does best by linking up with Tony Hawk after the chart-topper went viral with "nah, he tweaking." On Monday (August 30), Nas X took to Instagram and TikTok to share photos and an accompanying video of the pair together, holding Hawk's limited Liquid Death Mountain Water board and taking turns riding the piece of memorabilia. In the video, the star tells viewers that he's going to take on some skating tricks, before Hawk ends up doing it for him. "That's how you skateboard," Nas says, with Hawk yelling "tweakin" in the background of the video.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby May Have An Andre 3000 Collab In The Works

Lil Baby is in the midst of a superstar-caliber run, with his acclaimed album My Turn and his collaborative album with Lil Durk Voice Of The Heroes both currently holding it down on the Billboard charts. Never one to rest on his laurels, Lil Baby has been actively working on his upcoming studio album -- easily one of the most anticipated releases on the horizon.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Lil Nas X Announces 'Montero' Release Date

Lil Nas X will release his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Nas X Surpasses DaBaby In Spotify Monthly Listeners at 52 Million

While Lil Nas X has without a doubt made himself one of hip-hop’s most controversial acts, the 22-year-old entertainer can now crown himself as the king of Spotify. Just this week the major music platform has announced that Lil Nas X has surpassed DaBaby with 52 million monthly listeners, which now makes the “Old Town Road” singer, Spotify’s most listened to male rapper.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Tony Hawk Link Up To Show Off Skateboarding Skills

Both Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk used blood in their recent creations, but reactions from the public differed drastically. Following the release of the controversial music video to his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" single, Lil Nas X faced an onslaught of backlash. He released his Nike "Satan" sneakers that reportedly have real blood in them, and as quickly as they were said to be up for sale, they were taken down by the company.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Lil Nas X's new relationship is 'effortless'

Lil Nas X's new romance is "effortless". The 22-year-old rap star met his boyfriend "around the time" of his 'Saturday Night Live' performance in May, and he admits that their romance "just feels natural". He told VMan magazine: "I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet. I'm...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Reveals September Release Date for Debut Album ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has officially announced the release date for his long-anticipated debut album, “Montero.” In a social media post on Wednesday night, the rapper and singer revealed that the album will release on Sept. 17. Alongside the date announcement, Nas also debuted a trailer for the album featuring a previously-unheard song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Nas wrote in his announcement post. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my...
Celebritiesmaryvilleforum.com

Lil Nas X turned down Euphoria role to finish debut LP

Lil Nas X turned down the opportunity to appear in 'Euphoria' to concentrate on completing his upcoming debut album ‘Montero’. The 22-year-old rapper was offered a role in the HBO drama, which stars Zendaya, but he declined as his full focus is on finishing his LP, however, he admits he is interested in getting in acting in the future.

