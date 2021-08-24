Lil Nas X Links up with Taco Bell in Delicious Collab

Lil Nas X did what he does best by linking up with Tony Hawk after the chart-topper went viral with "nah, he tweaking." On Monday (August 30), Nas X took to Instagram and TikTok to share photos and an accompanying video of the pair together, holding Hawk's limited Liquid Death Mountain Water board and taking turns riding the piece of memorabilia. In the video, the star tells viewers that he's going to take on some skating tricks, before Hawk ends up doing it for him. "That's how you skateboard," Nas says, with Hawk yelling "tweakin" in the background of the video.