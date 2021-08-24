Fall Sports Preview: Returning experience has K-W volleyball thinking big for Gopher Conference debut

Just because the uniforms on the other side of the net are changing doesn’t mean the competition level is decreasing for the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball program this year. When the Knights step on the court this fall, they’ll be the first K-W team to signal to school’s shift from its longtime home in the Hiawatha Valley League to the Gopher Conference. While that new conference doesn’t host volleyball superpowers like Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville or Class AAA No. No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville, the Gopher still features a pair of ranked preseason teams with Class AA No. 7 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Class A No. 5 Bethlehem Academy.