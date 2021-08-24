Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenyon, MN

Fall Sports Preview: Returning experience has K-W volleyball thinking big for Gopher Conference debut

By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because the uniforms on the other side of the net are changing doesn’t mean the competition level is decreasing for the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball program this year. When the Knights step on the court this fall, they’ll be the first K-W team to signal to school’s shift from its longtime home in the Hiawatha Valley League to the Gopher Conference. While that new conference doesn’t host volleyball superpowers like Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville or Class AAA No. No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville, the Gopher still features a pair of ranked preseason teams with Class AA No. 7 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Class A No. 5 Bethlehem Academy.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenyon, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knights#K W#The Gopher Conference#Bethlehem Academy#Wem#Hvl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
NFLABC News

Patriots' release of Cam Newton sparks new questions over NFL and vaccines

The New England Patriots' sudden release of quarterback Cam Newton sent shock waves around the league and has raised new questions on whether the COVID-19 vaccine played a role. Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner, 2015 NFL MVP, three-time Pro Bowler and the top choice to take over Tom Brady's spot,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy