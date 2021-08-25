House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

(Washington DC-) The U.S. House has passed a bill they say will protect voting rights. The bill was crafted to combat what democrats believe are a wave of restrictive new elections laws from Republican-controlled state legislatures. HR 4 is named for John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who died in 2020. Democrats say the bill would strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which had been weakened by a pair of Supreme Court rulings over the course of the last decade. It's supporters say it would make it more difficult for states to restrict future voting access. The bill passed along party lines 219 to 212, and faces a tough time in the Senate.