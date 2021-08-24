Cancel
XEL is a new Zelda-like exploration/adventure game, coming to PC in 2022

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemble Entertainment today unveiled the latest title to join its award-winning roster: XEL. Developed by Tiny Roar, XEL is a vibrant sci-fi “Zelda-like” that will head to PC in 2022. In order to celebrate this announcement, the publisher has also released the game’s debut trailer that you can find below.

www.dsogaming.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Gaming Consoles#Assemble Entertainment#Snes
