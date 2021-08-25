Hough gets new principal on eve of new school year
A new principal has been named for Hough High School one day before students begin the 2021-22 school year. David Farley has been the assistant principal at Hough since 2018 and dean of students from 2016 to 2018, following the recent departure of Laura Rosenbach. He was an instructional accountability facilitator at North Mecklenburg from 2015 to 2016 and a teacher at Harding University High from 2013 to 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education from the State University of New York at Oswego in Oswego, N.Y.www.lakenormanpublications.com
