Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Hough gets new principal on eve of new school year

By Name
lakenormanpublications.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new principal has been named for Hough High School one day before students begin the 2021-22 school year. David Farley has been the assistant principal at Hough since 2018 and dean of students from 2016 to 2018, following the recent departure of Laura Rosenbach. He was an instructional accountability facilitator at North Mecklenburg from 2015 to 2016 and a teacher at Harding University High from 2013 to 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education from the State University of New York at Oswego in Oswego, N.Y.

www.lakenormanpublications.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harding University#Assistant Principal#Dean Of Students#Hough High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationdeltanews.tv

New principals named in Cleveland

An area school district has announced several people will be taking over as principals. Leroy Cotton is now the interim principal at Cleveland Central High School. He's been with the district since 2001 as a teacher and athletic director at the former Eastside High School. At Cleveland Central Middle School,...
Spanish Fork, UTPosted by
KPCW

New Rocky Mountain Principal Glad To Be Back At Middle School

Rocky Mountain Middle School’s new principal Brian Thorne says he’s right where he wants to be, and he’s most at home with the middle school level. Principal Brian Thorne was on a path to go to law school in college at BYU. He changed his course after helping bring resources to a community in Mexico to build a school.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Stephen Langford Named New Principal at Dawson Middle School

At the August 2 Board Meeting the Carroll ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve Stephen Langford as the new Principal at Dawson Middle School. Langford has served in Carroll ISD for 15 years, the last seven of those as the Assistant Principal at Dawson Middle School. As part of the interview process, Dr. Lane Ledbetter, Superintendent of Schools, convened an interview committee with parents and teachers to review applications and interview top candidates.
High Schoolcrossroadstoday.com

St. Joseph High School starts school year with no mask mandate

St. Joseph High School has a short first day tomorrow and a full first day of fall classes Wednesday. This year, St. Joseph is not offering virtual learning, and masks will be optional for students and teachers. St. Joseph President John Gilley told me the school has a personal responsibility policy. Along the way, he said they will be seeking guidance from Victoria Public Health Authority Dr. John McNeill and the Victoria County Public Health Department. Gilley told me last year, St. Joseph flipped to virtual learning only twice due to COVID-19, but they were in-person from the start of this year. Gilley also told me they are looking at hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Royal Oak, MIThe Oakland Press

New assistant principal, interim athletic director at Royal Oak High School

Royal Oak has a new assistant principal and an interim director of athletics and activities. “”It is an honor to have this opportunity to serve a school with wonderful students, an extremely committed staff, and a supportive school community,” said newly named Assistant Principal Michael Corridor in a statement. Corridor’s...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Harrisburg School District announces new high school principal

Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus has its new principal, school district Supervisor Eric Turman announced Monday. In a letter to the school community, Turman said Michelle Felton will begin serving as the new principal, effective immediately. “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Felton and look forward to her leadership...
Educationcourierpapers.com

Central Intermediate School names new assistant principal

Central School District 51 is pleased to announce that Ms. Kimberly Martin has accepted the position of assistant principal at Central Intermediate School for the 2021-22 school year. She steps into the position vacated by Ericka Bush, former assistant principal at CIS, who was named the principal of CIS a couple of weeks ago.
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Great Neck School District welcomes new assistant principal

The Great Neck Public Schools welcomes Ai-Huei Chang-Lau as the new assistant principal of the John F. Kennedy School. Ms. Chang-Lau was unanimously appointed by the Board of Education in June and she joins the district in August, as JFK’s previous assistant principal, Michelle Bell, assumes her new role as principal of Parkville School following the retirement of Kathleen Murray.
Plains, MTscledger.net

PHS welcomes new principal

Plains High School is welcoming a new principal this school year. Ryon Noland, 46, will be taking over for Kevin Meredith, who is transitioning to the K-6 principal post. Noland's first day was Aug. 12. "I have been working in the school since July 1 to get a jump start on the upcoming school year," Noland said.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Meet the New Principal

East Hampton High School students, families, and staff members can meet the new principal, Sara Smith, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Ms. Smith, who comes to East Hampton from her previous post as an assistant principal at Southampton High School, will introduce herself and speak about what she has called the school district's "theme" this year — "return to normalcy" — and how it will impact the students.
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

New Enid, area principals start year 'crossing their fingers'

ENID, Okla. — Enid High School’s new principal said he saw lots of smiles from students coming to class before the first bell rang at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to signal the start of the school year. Craig Liddell, previously EHS’ assistant principal and head soccer coach, was...
Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

Lack of new principal at Tracey Magnet School has Norwalk parents frustrated

NORWALK — Parents at Tracey Magnet School are growing frustrated with the lack of a new principal less than two weeks before students return to school. “We were assured the district would move quickly and help get these positions filled before the school year starts. But it has been two weeks since the principal interviews and there has been no movement,” Michelle Tiana, co-vice president of the Tracey Magnet School PTA, said Tuesday.
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

Former La Academia teacher is now school's new principal

Amy Ferg recently was appointed principal and chief education officer at La Academia Partnership Charter School. Ferg, who had filled many roles during her 13 years at Lancaster County's lone brick-and-mortar charter school, officially started as principal on July 1, vowing to meet the needs of every single student. She...
Greenwich, CTRegister Citizen

New assistant principal appointed at Greenwich's North Street School

GREENWICH — A new assistant principal is on the job at North Street School, according to an announcement Thursday from the Greenwich Public Schools. The appointment of Jessica McEvily to the position is effective immediately, according to a statement from the district. “I am truly honored to join the North...
Educationccsoh.us

West Mound Elementary School Welcomes a New Principal

-- Margaret Allen is the new principal of West Mound Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year. Professionally, Ms. Allen brings more than 21 years of experience in education, all of it for Columbus City Schools. Ms. Allen has taught, multiple grade levels and subject areas. Ms. Allen is not...
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

New Principals at Fitchburg’s Longsjo, Reingold and South Street schools

FITCHBURG — Fitchburg Public Schools has new principal leadership at three schools for the upcoming school year. Patricia May is the new principal at Longsjo Middle School, and Justin Sparks and Suzanne Tingas have been appointed Interim Principals at Reingold Elementary School and South Street Elementary School, respectively. “I am...

Comments / 0

Community Policy