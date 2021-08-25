Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google Confirms Update to Generating Web Page Titles

By 296 SHARES
Searchengine Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s Danny Sullivan confirms the search engine is updating the way it generates web page titles in search results. “Last week, we introduced a new system of generating titles for web pages. Before this, titles might change based on the query issued. This generally will no longer happen with our new system. This is because we think our new system is producing titles that work better for documents overall, to describe what they are about, regardless of the particular query.”

www.searchenginejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Pages#Boilerplate Text#Seo#Html#Search Console#Google Search Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Internetkomando.com

How to erase everything Google knows about you

Ever notice how Google always seems to know exactly what you’re looking for? It’s no coincidence. Google knows what you’re interested in, what you search for, where you go and much, much more about who you are. How? Because of all the data you share. With every search, click, message...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Old Android devices won’t be able to sign in to Google accounts soon

Android’s fragmentation has long been cited as one of its biggest problems, but, to some extent, it is also a strength. While the majority of today’s Android devices run versions of the operating system from at least two to three years ago, there is still a number of those that are able to keep functioning with even older versions. Of course, these can’t keep on running forever, and it seems that Google is slowly pulling the plug on these, especially the most ancient versions of Android.
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google is Rewriting Title Tags in SERPs

Google is rewriting title tags for a limited amount of pages in search results, often replacing the text with a page’s H1 tag. It’s known that Google adjusts titles in SERPs by making small tweaks, such as appending a business’s name to the end. But now Google is overriding titles with different text.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google rolling out larger Material time picker across its Android apps

Ahead of the broader Material You redesign, Google is rolling out a small tweak to one particular important and frequently used component in apps. The time picker UI across Google’s Android apps are getting updated to a new, more touch-friendly design. Most apps show the analog component first, with Google...
InternetPhandroid

The new Google Photos Memories widget is rolling out to everyone

A little over a month ago, we learned that Google was bringing the same Google Photos Memories widget from iOS over to Android. This came a few days after seeing the Chrome widget make its way to Android. With the latest version of Google Photos, the company is now making this new “Your memories” widget available (h/t Android Police).
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

How to enable Google Maps Dark Mode on iOS

As part of new updates iOS devices There is a new special function especially for those who want to use dark tones in all applications Google Maps. Dark mode has been around for a long time on iOS phones because it has been included on all devices since it came out Operating System Version 13. But, even if it allows to change everything related to the interface of cell phones, Many applications did not join the change Immediately.
InternetWired

What You Should Know About the Google Play Store Changes

Google is introducing a major shift in the way that apps work on Android—and while the changes might not be too noticeable to consumers, it's important to be aware of what's happening and why, if you're a user of Google's mobile operating system. Starting in August 2021, developers wanting to...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

Saving Web Pages as PDFs Is Getting Faster (If You Use Edge)

Microsoft is testing a new feature that’ll make saving a web page as a PDF a much faster process. It’s already available as an experimental option in an unstable version of Microsoft Edge that you can try now. How Saving PDFs Will Work. In the current A/B test effort, Microsoft...
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Google One may soon include a discounted Google Play Pass bundle

(Pocket-lint) - Your Google One subscription may be about to get even better with the addition of a discounted bundle with Google Play Pass. Google One usually gives you extra storage for apps like Google Drive and Google Photos. While subscribing to Google One also has added benefits such as direct access to Google support, VPN protection, return credit on Google Store purchases and more besides.
Technologytheloon.com

No Google For You!

Sometimes we like to hang on to things a little longer…. like a phone. You paid a lot for your phone and it’s working fine…right? Well some of us may by out of luck. Google is completely killing support for very old Androids. The tech giant recently announced, “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27th, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 28th, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.” Android 2.3.7 runs on Android Gingerbread, which came out in December 2010.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Present Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in Google Meet

Presenting a document in Google Meet has never been easier. You’ll notice a handy button at the top of your Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides menu that lets you present your document directly to your meeting participants in Google Meet. You have three convenient ways to present the document. You...
InternetAndroid Central

How to view your location history in Google Maps

Google Maps has a nifty Timeline feature that lets you browse the places you've visited along with the routes traveled. The Timeline received a good overhaul in 2015, and Google has since added the ability to collate images you've taken at particular locations, allowing you to get a better overview of all your travels. This feature certainly comes in handy if you're looking to see all the images you took at a particular location or if you're trying to get a highlight of your weekly or monthly activities. Here's how to view your location history in Google Maps.
Internetguidingtech.com

6 Best Tricks to Edit Videos on Google Photos

Google Photos continuous to win hearts among consumers. One of the prime reasons for Google Photos' striking popularity is seamless sharing with Partner Account and social sharing. Over the years, the company also introduced robust photo and video editing tools to make changes to media without leaving the app. Read along to learn the N best tricks to edit videos on Google Photos.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

12 Android Apps You Need to Study Better

Some believe it’s not easy to be a student today: there is more and more information and tasks, and less time to finish them. However, there is also something good about being a learner in these busy times – and it’s technology. Fall (and the beginning of the school year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy