Google Confirms Update to Generating Web Page Titles
Google’s Danny Sullivan confirms the search engine is updating the way it generates web page titles in search results. “Last week, we introduced a new system of generating titles for web pages. Before this, titles might change based on the query issued. This generally will no longer happen with our new system. This is because we think our new system is producing titles that work better for documents overall, to describe what they are about, regardless of the particular query.”www.searchenginejournal.com
Comments / 0