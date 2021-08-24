Cancel
Washington State

Searching for starters: Some Washington State position battles get an update, others remain unresolved

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN – Quarterback isn't the only skill position at Washington State featuring multiple players still jockeying for starts. Cougars coach Nick Rolovich was asked Tuesday if any other spots – besides the one under center – remain up for grabs. Not much progress has been made in appointing a starter...

nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Utah State

PULLMAN – It’s only Week 1 and it’s only a nonconference foe, but it feels like a must-win. Washington State is hosting fans at Gesa Field for the first time in almost two years. They’ll be expecting something to cheer for. Less-than-positive news has been clouding the Cougars and coach...

