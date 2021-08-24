Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What's Driving Top Firms to Pay Lawyers More to Do Less?

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “perfect storm” of stressors has top firms like Kirkland & Ellis paying their people as much as $1,000 to stay away from work. Those perks aren’t just an acknowledgement of the stress lawyers are under because of heavy workloads and the pandemic—they’re aimed at aiding retention as well.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Lawyers#Perfect Storm#Pandemic#Kirkland Ellis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
DEALBREAKER

Pay No Attention To How Much SPACs Are Padding Law Firms’ Bottom Lines

Special-purpose acquisition companies are under siege on a bewildering variety of legal and regulatory fronts, most recently in the form of three lawsuits declaring them outright illegal. Well, this is a step too far for the blank checks and the law firms handsomely profiting from them. Kirkland & Ellis, one...
LawLaw.com

Delta Is Straining Law Firm Morale. What Can Leaders Do?

As the pandemic stretches on, people in law firms are feeling the strain of uncertainty. Law firms are waffling on return to office plans, child care arrangements remain precarious and the social fabric of firms continues to be stretched thin as attorneys, particularly young ones, feel disconnected from their firms.
Law.com

Here’s How In-House Lawyers Can Make Outside Counsel Guidelines Less Painful

Law firms are feeling overwhelmed with outside counsel guidelines. Experts say clients can help by limiting their guidelines to what's most useful for firms. Clients should also learn how their firms communicate and adapt to that. Outside counsel guidelines are a drag to read. That’s no truism, either. Earlier this...
EconomyLaw.com

Law Firm Morale Suffering Amid Delta Surge: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DELTA BLUES - The optimism of early summer, when vaccination rates were climbing and firms were finalizing return-to-office plans, has been replaced with something like a mixture of dread and déjà vu thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. As Law.com’s Dylan Jackson reports, law firm morale has taken a major hit firms waffle on office returns, child care arrangements remain precarious and attorneys, particularly young ones, feel increasingly disconnected from their firms. But with so much out of their control, what can firm leaders do to help? One key point is to give attorneys and staff as much certainty as possible with regard to plans heading into fall, Dr. Larry Richard, an organizational psychologist that works with Big Law firms, advised. The pandemic, Richard said, is triggering the threat circuitry in the brains of many people—especially those who are isolated or have young children at home. Any further uncertainty puts people at more risk. “What leaders can do is build as much predictability—once they make a decision—as is humanly possible, meaning giving as many specifics as possible. People feel more secure when they feel they have choices to make,” Richard said.
EconomyLaw.com

How Law Firms Are Making the Most of New Staffing Opportunities

When the pandemic upended traditional ways of working, law firms across the nation threw their rule books out the window and discovered new ways of achieving their goals. Among the pleasant surprises to come from this easing of long-held traditions were that attorneys could indeed be successful working from home and that law firms could benefit significantly from bringing in contract attorneys to fill gaps wherever they might exist.
LawLaw.com

How Lawyers Can Reverse Bad Habits That Create Malpractice Risks

As human beings, we all have bad habits. But bad habits in the practice of law can create risks that lead to malpractice claims, even where those claims have no merit. There are some simple steps that lawyers can consider to help them break the bad habits that can lead to claims. Here are some relatively simple tips for lawyers and law firms to help break some common bad habits.
Personal FinanceMarietta Daily Journal

What to do if you can’t pay your loans during the pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic carries on and the economy recovers, some U.S. workers still face financial uncertainty. For those struggling to keep up with their debt, there are relief options available from banks, lenders and the federal government. If you can’t pay your loans or soon won’t be able to, one of these programs may be able to help. Federal student loans In August, the U.S. ...
LawLaw.com

Do Recalls of Consumer Products Lead to Lawsuits? Not Always.

Recent recalls of Peloton treadmills, breathing machines and sunscreen have prompted different responses from the plaintiffs bar. Lawyers don't always know if a recall will spur lawsuits. “It’s still a surprise if one even shows up,. Refunds can weaken a consumer class action over a recall, but plaintiffs lawyers have...
BusinessLaw.com

Deloitte Grows Legal Business Services Unit With Contract Lifecycle Management Team

Teju Deshpande founded contract life cycle management startup Oya Solutions in 2019. The Big Four firm is seeing strong client demand for contract management work. Deloitte continues to grow its Legal Business Services unit with the addition of longtime New Law innovator Teju Deshpande and a team from her contract life cycle management startup, Oya Solutions.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Covid Prep Helps Law Firms Deal With Ida Impact

In today’s column, the U.K.’s anti-discrimination law makes it tricky for law firms in the country to require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19; Kirkland & Ellis said it’s moving its Chicago headquarters to new premises; the Justice Department said its cases against seventeen Capitol rioters are on hold because prosecutors can’t reach their lawyer.
BusinessLaw.com

US Firms Guide Growing Number of Latin American Companies to IPOs

An increasing number of Latin American companies are opting for U.S.-registered initial public offerings—a trend that bodes well for international law firms that work in the region. Issuers based in Brazil, and in particular tech-related firms, have accounted for the bulk of the listings as founders seek a broader capital...
Income TaxLaw.com

Crowell Deepens Compensation and Benefits Capabilities With New Tax Partner

Anthony Provenzano joins Crowell from Miller & Chevalier. Crowell has been deepening its depth of talent in practice areas that relate to corporate transactions and M&A. The firm plans to continue growing its capabilities in tax and employee benefits. Washington-headquartered Am Law 100 firm Crowell & Moring has invested in...
Personal FinanceHousing Wire

Loans in forbearance flat ahead of CFPB regulations

The number of loans in forbearance stood unchanged from last week at 3.25% for the week ending on Aug. 22. According to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association, 1.6 million homeowners are in forbearance plans. The share of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance remained the...
TrafficMotley Fool

How Much More Do New Drivers Pay for Insurance?

Premiums are a lot more expensive for drivers without a lot of experience on the roads. New drivers are at a much higher risk of being involved in an accident than more-seasoned motorists. New drivers are often younger and more prone to high-risk driving behavior, which increases the chance of...
BusinessLaw.com

Deloitte Builds In US With Legal Tech Team Hire

Deloitte continues to grow its legal business services unit with the addition of longtime New Law innovator Teju Deshpande and a team from her contract life cycle management startup, Oya Solutions. The 15-month-old unit is Deloitte’s bid to make a splash in the alternative legal service provider space, and it...
BusinessLaw.com

Latham Hires White & Case London Finance Partner

Latham & Watkins has hired a finance partner from White & Case in London. The firm announced on Tuesday that partner Tom Bartlett is joining its project development and finance practice from White & Case, where he spent 17 years, including the last decade as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile.
BusinessLaw.com

Morgan Lewis Grows ESG Group, Adding Legal VP of Fidelity Foundations

Morgan Lewis has added tax partner Kimberly Eney to its growing ESG group. Eney rejoins Morgan Lewis after a stint as vice president of legal for Fidelity Foundations. Institutional investor interest coupled with Biden administration priorities are driving growth in the area. As corporations continue to seek better alignment between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy