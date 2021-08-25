Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar near one-week low as Delta fears ease before Jackson Hole

By Kevin Buckland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIh1L_0bbwA8JU00
A U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar traded near a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as concerns eased that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could derail a global economic recovery, lifting commodity-linked currencies like the Aussie.

Risk appetite in global markets has strengthened since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations. read more

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday. read more

The dollar index , which tracks the currency against six rivals, was little changed at 92.955, after dipping to 92.804 the previous day for the first time since Aug. 17.

Australia's dollar , which isn't part of the index, was roughly flat at $0.7254 after climbing as high as $0.7271 on Tuesday, also a one-week high.

The greenback has rallied in recent weeks, with the dollar index hitting a 9 1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, not just on fear about Delta's economic impact, but also an the Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of stimulus was likely this year.

However, with Delta clouding the outlook, expectations are diminished that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline when he speaks at the Fed's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Against the euro , the dollar slipped 0.08% to $1.17475 on Wednesday, after touching a one-week low of $1.17655 overnight.

It edged up 0.13% to 109.82 yen , another safe-haven currency, but remained around the middle of the trading range since early July.

"The tide of optimism seems to have set in," lifting commodity currencies at the dollar's expense, Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank wrote in a client note.

Jackson Hole "looms as the next key test," but "given the uncertainty it is likely the Fed needs to see another one or two stellar payroll prints, though a taper announcement in 2021 is still likely," he said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0033 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Europe#Delta#Aussie#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#National Australia Bank#Gmt#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar: More stability with Fed tapering plans priced in – Goldman Sachs

In its latest research report, Goldman Sachs expects US dollar stability while citing the market’s response to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tapering hints and their signal of monetary policy adjustments, marked in June. Key quotes. Following Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech, the July FOMC meeting minutes, and a variety...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

SINGAPORE (Aug 30): The dollar was nursing losses on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico lifted oil-exposed currencies. The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly as Investors Await Key Jobs Report

The labor market is in focus ahead of the August jobs report which will play a major part in determining when and how the Federal Reserve will start unwinding its bond program. Investors will be watching for further data in the coming week, including consumer confidence Tuesday and Wednesday's release...
Marketsfxempire.com

Dollar Bulls Withdraw, Triggered By An Anti-Hawkish U.S Fed

The dollar plunged recently after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested in a highly predicted speech that the U.S central bank could taper its massive support for the economy by the end of the year, not as quickly as many in the market had anticipated. He said that maximum employment...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar near 2-week low as investors look to U.S. jobs data

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near two-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday with trade seen driven by month-end flows as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs figures later in the week. The U.S. currency steadied from falls after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday offered...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 2-week high as Fed taper fears ebb

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest since Aug. 17 at 1.2573 * Canada's current account surplus widens to C$3.6 billion * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's patience on reducing its asset purchases and data showed a widening of Canada's current account surplus in the second quarter. World stocks hovered around record highs, underpinned by Friday's Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said only that tapering of stimulus measures could begin this year. Some investors had thought tapering could begin as soon as October. Canada's current account surplus widened to C$3.6 billion in the second quarter from a revised C$1.8 billion surplus in the first quarter, on positive trade in goods and services, along with a higher investment income surplus. A surplus in a country's current account tends to raise demand for its currency in the foreign exchange market. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2584 to the greenback, or 79.47 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Aug. 17 at 1.2573. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of Aug. 24, net long positions had increased to 5,877 contracts from 2,660 in the prior week. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, pulled back from an earlier three-week high as Hurricane Ida weakened after forcing shutdowns of U.S. Gulf oil production, and OPEC+ looked set to go ahead with a planned oil output increase. U.S. crude prices were down 0.6% at $68.32 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year trading at about 1.21%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Currenciesmarketresearchtelecast.com

FOREX-Dollar stabilizes near two-week lows amid Fed caution

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) – The dollar stabilized near two-week lows on Monday, pressured by a message from the Federal Reserve chairman that there is no rush to dismantle massive stimulus. * The appeal of the greenback was hit on Friday when Fed chief Jerome Powell said that the reduction...
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/CAD: Loonie Hits Two-Week High as Fed Taper Worries Ease

The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 92.642. The dollar fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave no indication of a tapering in a much-anticipated speech on Friday. These comments from Powell are contrary to...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Rise As Traders Brush Off Early Upset At China Data

Markets rose in Asia on Tuesday, tracking another record Wall Street close, as investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by data indicating China's economic recovery had been slowed down by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant. The positive energy stoked by a pledge from Federal Reserve boss Jerome...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up, but Near Two-Week Lows as Fed Taper Uncertainty Continues

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia but remained near two-week lows. Moves were mostly light as August draws to a close, with the latest U.S. jobs report, including non-farm payroll numbers, due later in the week. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against...
WorldInternational Business Times

Markets Diverge As Traders Digest Weak China Data

European equities wavered Tuesday, despite gains elsewhere, with sentiment dented by renewed Chinese economic concerns and fears over the unwinding of central bank stimulus, dealers said. London stocks dipped 0.2 percent in late morning deals compared with Friday's close, following a three-day holiday weekend. In midday eurozone trade, Frankfurt gained...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar at 3-week lows as traders await tapering clues

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The dollar was trading near three-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to U.S. jobs figures later this week for clues on stimulus taper timing. The greenback has been on the back foot since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF slips below 0.9150 as US dollar retreats

USD/CHF prints losses on Tuesday in the European session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. US Dollar Index stays pressurized below 93.00 consecutively for the second session. USD/CHF edges lower in the early European trading hours on Tuesday. After testing the high at 0.9186 in...
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Q2 Business inventory, Covid - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar unchanged as APAC trading kicks off. Australia set to report Q2 business inventories and company profits. AUD/USD at 26-day EMA resistance following big gains last week. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is edging higher versus...
Currenciesfxempire.com

Despite A Weaker U.S Dollar, Ethereum Bulls Lose Steam

Despite a weakening dollar, the top altcoin was unable to clear above the $3,300 resistance. The price of ether needs to remain above $3,140 in the near future to prevent further downsides. In response to Jerome Powell’s announcement that the Federal Reserve would hike rates slower than expected, the dollar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy