AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – Aynor Middle School announced on Friday it is moving to a distance learning model as COVID-19 cases rise at the school. Horry County Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 64 active student cases and three active staff cases at Aynor Middle School. There are two staff members in quarantine, but it’s not clear how many students are in quarantine since the district does not provide that information on the dashboards. During the HCS meeting on Monday, officials said they are looking at ways to keep track of the student quarantines.