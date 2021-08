Chris Jericho will face MJF at All Out, with Jericho’s in-ring career on the line. On tonight’s Dynamite, Jericho came out and said that he couldn’t end the feud between him and MJF without getting a win. He proposed a match for All Out on September 5, saying that if he could not beat MJF, he would no longer wrestle for AEW. MJF came out and said while he had no interest in wrestling Jericho again, he liked the idea of ending Jericho and accepted the match.