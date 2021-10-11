CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Girl, 2, shoved to ground while walking with mom on Bronx street

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a woman who shoved a toddler to the ground while she was walking with her mother on a Bronx street over the summer.

The attacker was caught on camera shoving the 2-year-old girl outside a deli at the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 24, according to police.

Footage released by police shows the woman approach the mother and her child, while the mom’s back was turned, and shove the child.

Authorities said the girl fell to the ground and hit her head on the pavement.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, heading northbound on Valentine Avenue.

The girl was transported to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned female between 35 and 45 years of age, about 5'5" and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Black Scientist 7
3d ago

I don't get this, why now report this? This person is obviously a mentally ill criminal and should have been locked up. But, these fukn dumbocrats have fukd up NYC.

Truth Be Spoken!
2d ago

BLM is the biggest hypocritical movement in the world! Nothing, but self-serving individuals looking to make a buck on the backs of black lives!

Wilfredo Morales
2d ago

mentally I'll or not... you touch my child or any other child on this earth and I'm present to witness it. I'll make it my business to make sure you'll never touch another child ever! I will leave you crippled for life!

