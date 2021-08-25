Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOSZs_0bbw8dMB00
Hawaii Volcano (USGS photos are in the public domain)

Geologists on Tuesday said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii s Kilauea volcano though it is not erupting.

The quakes began overnight and continued into the morning, The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest was magnitude 3.3. Most were less than magnitude 1.

At the same time as the swarm, scientists recorded changes to the ground surface of the volcano. That may indicate magma was moving beneath the south part of Kilauea's caldera, the observatory said. There's been no evidence of lava at the surface.

The observatory changed its volcano alert level to watch from advisory, meaning Kilauea is showing heightened or escalating unrest with more potential for an eruption.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes, having erupted 34 times since 1952.

In 2018, about 700 homes were destroyed when lava surged through volcanic vents in a residential neighborhood during the final year of an eruption that lasted more than three decades.

Kilauea is about 200 miles south of Honolulu on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilauea Volcano#Earthquake#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Volcano, HIbigislandvideonews.com

Kilauea Volcano Update: Ground Deformation, Earthquakes Continue

(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and on Monday scientists provided another update on the recent signs of increased activity in the summit area. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the “intrusive activity that began on August 23 continues south of Kīlauea caldera. Ground deformation in Kīlauea’s south summit region continues, though at a lower rate than what has been seen in earlier intrusive pulses over the past week.”
WildlifeThe Independent

400-million-year-old fossil reveals how first roots emerged in Earth’s early plants

A new study of a 400-million-year-old plant fossil from a geological formation in Scotland has shed light on the development of the earliest known form of roots. The evolution of the first plant roots dramatically impacted our planet and atmosphere, resulting in transformative ecological and climate change, said the research, published last week in the journal eLife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy