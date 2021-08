City Green is excited to announce that we have begun a one season partnership with Whole Foods Market as part of their Nourishing Our Neighborhoods Program. Whole Foods Market is providing sponsorship funds to the Good Food Buck nutrition incentive program, as well as donating $10 off Pantry Staples gift cards to SNAP customers at three of our partner retailers located in communities with Whole Foods Markets: Montclair Farmers’ Market, The Beth Greenhouse at Newark Beth Israel, and Riverview Farmers’ Market. Partners have already begun to distribute gift cards to SNAP customers, and the program has added funding support to the Good Food Buck program by augmenting Good Food Buck incentive dollar and marketing funding to each of the participating markets.