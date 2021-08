The Richardson Health Department plans to spray for mosquitoes in five different sections of the city after traps tested positive for West Nile virus. Workers will spray between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in each of the areas. One spray area will be from Cottonwood Creek east to Richardson Drive between Campbell Road to the north and Arapaho Road to the south. The next two spray areas will be within the northeast panhandle section of the city from Shiloh Road east to Rowlett Creek and then from that creek east to Murphy Road. Another spray area will be from Bowser Road to the west and Jupiter Road to the east between Apollo Road to the north and Buckingham Road to the south. The other spray area will be from Tam O'Shanter Lane and Custer Parkway east to US 75 between Renner Road to the north and Fall Creek Drive to the south.