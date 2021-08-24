Cancel
Sweet Home, OR

New assistant principal starts at high school

By Benny Westcott
sweethomenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet Home High School recently welcomed Aaron Huff as its new assistant principal. The new administrator began working in the building on Monday, Aug. 2. Huff, 38, grew up in Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield High School in 2001. He then received his associate's degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College, finishing in 2005. He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Chile between the first and second year of his associate's, and would teach high school Spanish after the experience.

