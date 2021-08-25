Cancel
Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Workday, Aplicor

 6 days ago

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software market report advocates analysis of IBM, Workday, Inc., Aplicor, SAP, Microsoft, Cisco, Salesforce, NetSuite, Software AG, Oracle & SugarCRM.

BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
BusinessZDNet

Google, SAP tout new deal with auto distributor Inchcape

Google Cloud and SAP on Tuesday announced that Inchcape plc, a major, multi-brand automotive distributor, is moving business-critical SAP workloads to Google Cloud. Inchcape is one of the first UK-based businesses to run SAP on Google Cloud as part of SAP's RISE program. The migration will entail bringing Inchcape's sales,...
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
Technologymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

(PDF) Speaker Amplifier Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2020 - 2027 | Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Speaker Amplifier Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

OTT Devices Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Amazon, Activevideo, CinemaNow, Google, Apple, Facebook

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Ott Devices Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Netflix, Akamai Technologies, Activevideo, CinemaNow, Google, Indieflix, Nimbuzz, Popcornflix & Roku etc.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Ecommerce Growth Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Amazon, Firstcom, IBM

The ' Ecommerce Growth market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Ecommerce Growth market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ecommerce Growth market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Medical Membrane Market Sales Revenue to Touch $5.81 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical membrane market generated $2.73 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $5.81 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Inchcape picks Rise with SAP on Google Cloud to motor on digital

Inchcape, a London-based automotive sector company whose roots go back to British imperial India, has chosen SAP’s Rise service on Google Cloud for the next phase of its business growth. Rise with SAP is a subscription service that packages managed cloud infrastructure and managed services in one contract. At its...
Softwarenextbigfuture.com

Future Tesla AI Cloud Vs Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Alibaba

The Amazon AWS Global Infrastructure is built for performance. AWS Regions offer low latency, low packet loss, and high overall network quality. This is achieved with a fully redundant 100 GbE fiber network backbone, often providing many terabits of capacity between Regions. Amazon has or will soon have about 100...
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
BusinessTechCrunch

How Cisco keeps its startup acquisition engine humming

From rivals to “spin-ins,” Cisco has a particularly rich history of buying its way to global success. It has remained quite active, acquiring more than 30 startups over the last four years for a total of 229 over the life of the company. The most recent was Epsagon earlier this month, with five more in its most recent quarter (Q4 FY2021): Slido, Sedona Systems, Kenna Security, Involvio and Socio. It even announced three of them in the same week.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
Softwareoffshore-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.

