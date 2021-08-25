Vikes continue BCC dominance

MONTGOMERY — The 2A defending state champion Barr-Reeve volleyball team continued its march to its fourth straight Blue Chip title with a three-set win on Tuesday over Vincennes Rivet. The victory moved B-R to 3-0 on the young season and continues a winning streak over Blue Chip opponents that goes back to 2017.

Although the team has a very different look this year, it continued to try numerous different combination in all three sets.

“We are trying different things and we are just trying to figure out what works,” said 3-time state champion coach Amber DeCoursey.

“This is a very good Rivet team and I think Jill (Ballinger) does a great job with them. They are going to be tough at sectional. I didn’t think we moved with enough discipline on defense tonight, but this year is going to be a process all year.”

The Vikings took an early 6-3 lead that included solid serving from Willow Thompson and Dylan DeCoursey, and an athletic dig from Colleen Trambaugh. Rivet rallied to get the score back to 9-8, but a kill from Hannah Swartzentruber made it 10-8. Rivet tied it at 11-all before actually taking the lead. The Vikes tied it at 14 as a Dylan DeCoursey kill made it 16-14. B-R extended it to 21-17. Emma Wagler came up with the final two Viking points and won the first set 25-18.

The second game remained close as B-R took a 7-5 lead. However, Rivet crept back to 8-10 before Emma Wagler added a kill from the left side.

The Vikes subbed constantly in the second game and pushed it to 14-10. Swartzentruber and Dylan DeCoursey combined for a block-kill to make it 16-11 and Alli Robinson made it 19-15 with a kill, as B-R moved on to the 25-18 victory and a 2-0 lead.

Dylan DeCoursey made it 2-0 to start the third with a kill while on the way to a 6-2 lead. However, Rivet would move back to a 6-all and 7-all tie. B-R moved 12-7 before Rivet was able to get the side out. At 16-9 and Emma Wagler behind the service line, the Vikes got a seven point lead. Sarah Graber picked up the 19th point while DeCoursey made it 20-12. Thompson added an ace to make it 22-12 before winning 25-14.

In the JV game, B-R won in two games, 25-13 and 25-17, picking up the final seven points in the second game.

The Vikings stay at home to play Linton on Thursday.