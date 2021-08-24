Fluffy Blueberry Biscuits
Sky-high and full of blueberry flavor. I often forget it, but biscuits don’t begin and end with buttermilk. These Fluffy Blueberry Biscuits, however, make it easy to remember. They’re not quite the flaky round biscuit experience you might be used to – they’re like a really close cousin who has taken an awful lot of inspiration from scones and muffins. They’re sturdy but fluffy, just sweet enough, dotted with plenty of tart spheres of blueberry, and they’re very easy to make. As in, maybe even easier than a drop biscuit.12tomatoes.com
Comments / 0