Fluffy Blueberry Biscuits

As the end of summer draws near, the kids are making their way back to school (we hope), and we look for life’s rhythm to find it’s pace again, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of our most beloved weeknight recipes. Every day this week, we’ll share one of our favorite easy recipes that make us feel both cozy and content. This creamy, flavorful chicken sauté requires no cookware other than a large fry pan to prepare. If you don’t have any leftover rice or potatoes in your fridge, just pick up a loaf of your favorite bread from the bakery and dinner is served.