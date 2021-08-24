Cancel
Fitness trainer declined vaccine. Stunning photos show what happened to him

 6 days ago

Colorado fitness coach Bill Phillips is urging others to get the Covid-19 vaccine after ending up in the emergency room and losing 70 pounds fighting for his life from coronavirus. CNN affiliate KUSA reports.

