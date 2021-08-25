Cancel
Dothan, AL

Federal Entitlement Funding heading to the city of Dothan breakdown

By Maggie DesRosiers
wtvy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan receives yearly federal funding based on the socio-economics of our community. The Entitlement Funding the city receives is a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That money is used to fund projects and services to support low-and moderate-income individuals. This year the city of Dothan looks to receive $510,412. That money is sub granted to organizations within the city for public service projects, public facility improvements, and housing.

