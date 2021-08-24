Cancel
Louisiana State

Watch: Louisiana physicians talk latest COVID surge, vaccine information in live panel

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been over a year and a half since the coronavirus pandemic began. Hospitalizations and deaths have been higher than ever. As the delta variant continues to run rampant across the state, Louisiana is at the leading edge of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country. On Tuesday, Louisiana marked its single deadliest day yet as the state Department of Health reported 121 new confirmed deaths and 18 more suspected to have been caused by the coronavirus.

