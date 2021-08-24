Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk River, MN

Dennis Dean Sarkilahti

hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

Dennis D. Sarkilahti of Elk River, MN, passed away at the age of 72 on August 22, 2021. He was born November 15, 1948 to Oscar & Florence Sarkilahti in Rolla, ND. He married Claudia Riediger in 1967 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in July 1970, serving in Vietnam until April 1972. They moved to Coon Rapids in 1978 where they raised their children and he worked as a mechanic most of his life until his retirement from the City of Minneapolis Park Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his 3 children, Wendy (Wayne) Schlueter, Cheryl (Brian) Robertson, both of Elk River, MN and Dan (Kayla) Sarkilahti of Zimmerman, MN. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River on Friday, September 3, 2021. Visitation will take place one hour prior. Luncheon to follow. Internment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date to be determined. Arrangements by Washburn-McReavy.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zimmerman, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Florence, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Elk River, MN
Obituaries
City
Elk River, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Retirement#The U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy