Dennis Dean Sarkilahti

Dennis D. Sarkilahti of Elk River, MN, passed away at the age of 72 on August 22, 2021. He was born November 15, 1948 to Oscar & Florence Sarkilahti in Rolla, ND. He married Claudia Riediger in 1967 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in July 1970, serving in Vietnam until April 1972. They moved to Coon Rapids in 1978 where they raised their children and he worked as a mechanic most of his life until his retirement from the City of Minneapolis Park Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his 3 children, Wendy (Wayne) Schlueter, Cheryl (Brian) Robertson, both of Elk River, MN and Dan (Kayla) Sarkilahti of Zimmerman, MN. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River on Friday, September 3, 2021. Visitation will take place one hour prior. Luncheon to follow. Internment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date to be determined. Arrangements by Washburn-McReavy.