Review: The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Is An Interesting Experiment in Accessibility

A game that you play with your eyes closed? It sounds absurd, but that’s exactly what The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is. The tale of a medieval warrior, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown puts you in the shoes of Alex. She was born blind, but her uncle has made sure her lack of sight has never stood in her way. You see, he’s trained her in combat; she might not be able to see her enemies, but she can certainly sense them. And thanks to being adept with a sword, shield and even a bow and arrow, she has no trouble in dispatching them. It’s second nature to her, now she’s a skilled fighter. But what about you; how well can you cope without your sight?