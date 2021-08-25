Cancel
Review: The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Is An Interesting Experiment in Accessibility

By Antal Bokor
Cover picture for the articleThe people who make games and game hardware are starting to realize that accessibility is important. It’s great to see more accessibility options showing up in video games, and the hardware that’s enabling video game play for people who couldn’t play before is remarkable. The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is the first game I’ve run into that is built from the ground-up to be fully accessible to the blind. Not only is it fully blind accessible, but it’s extremely graphically minimal.

