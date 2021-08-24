Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Little Lemon Boat Ramp Closed

dallasparks.org
 7 days ago

The boat ramp at Little Lemon Lake is closed for repairs. We will reopen the ramp as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience while we make these repairs.

dallasparks.org

Comments / 0

Related
Kissimmee, FLpositivelyosceola.com

Boat ramp to Fish Lake in Kissimmee to be closed August 31 for four days

The Sexton Boat Ramp on Fish Lake will be closed from August 31 until September 3 for maintenance. Tree trimming and cattail removal will be conducted during this time. The schedules may vary based on weather conditions or equipment-related issues. The entrance to the ramp for the 227-acre lake is located at 2590 E. Irlo Bronson Highway.
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Oak Island Boat Ramp

SHREWSBURY – Drone photography recently captured the sight of a boat motoring away from the Oak Island Boat Ramp in Shrewsbury. Closed earlier this year due to high levels of E-Coli, the boat ramp has reassumed its familiar place as a destination for those seeking to enjoy time on the waters of Lake Quinsigamond.
Clear Lake, IAKGLO News

Potential boat ramp hazards possible due to low water levels

DES MOINES — Low water levels brought on by the ongoing drought are starting to cause problems for some boaters on Clear Lake and the Iowa Great Lakes. “When the water goes down, boat ramps are not made for the length of (boat) trailers that we are currently having these days and when people put their boats on the trailer, they power their boat on and that prop wash will blow out a hole behind the cement of the boat ramp,” says Captain Greg Harson is a supervisor in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau.
Watersmeet, MIironcountyreporter.com

Cisco Lake boat access closed in GC

WATERSMEET — The Baraga Field Office construction crew from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has temporarily closed the Cisco Lake boating access site in Gogebic County from Aug. 16-26. The closure will accommodate the replacement of a damaged ramp and improvements to the parking area. No alternate access is...
Riverside, IAvoiceofmuscatine.com

Lower boat launch at Riverside Park closed Sunday for Tierna Smith Mendieta Memorial Benefit

Riverside Park will be closed to traffic from the Iowa Avenue entrance downriver to the basketball court parking lot on Sunday, August 29, due to a special event. This includes the lower boat launch (downriver boat launch) inside Riverside Park. The upper boat launch (upriver end of Riverside Park) will be available for those who want to get out onto the Mississippi River that day.
Riverside, IAmuscatineiowa.gov

Lower boat launch in Riverside Park to be closed August 29

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Riverside Park will be closed to traffic from the Iowa Avenue entrance downriver to the basketball court parking lot on Sunday, August 29, due to a special event. This includes the lower boat launch (downriver boat launch) inside Riverside Park. The upper boat launch (upriver end of Riverside Park) will be available for those who want to get out onto the Mississippi River that day.
Larimer County, COReporterHerald.com

Boat ramp hours to change Sept. 6 at Carter, Horsetooth

Boat ramps at Carter Lake and Horsetooth Reservoir will have new operating hours after Monday, Sept. 6, according to a news release. At Carter Lake, the North Ramp will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday after Sept. 6, and closed Monday-Wednesday. That ramp will be open on Labor Day. The...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

At least 29 are dead after speeding bus driver ignored passengers' pleas to slow down, crashed into rock, and plunged over 656-foot cliff in Peruvian Andes

Bus passengers pleaded with a speeding driver to slow down moments before he crashed it into a 656-foot Peruvian valley, killing at least 29 and injuring 24. Police general César Cervantes said one of the victims was a six-year-old child. Three children were diagnosed with injuries. '29 bodies have been...
Spirit Lake, IAkicdam.com

Low Water Levels Causing Scour Holes on Iowa Great Lakes Boat Ramps

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Low water levels brought on by the ongoing drought are starting cause some problems on the Iowa Great Lakes. Captain Greg Harson with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau tells KICD News the problems are showing up on a number of boat ramps in the form of scour holes.
Wright County, MNkrwc1360.com

Pleasant Lake Boat Access Closed Through Thursday

Wright County Officials say the boat access on Pleasant Lake on the north side of the lake at the Clearwater / Pleasant County Park in Annandale will be closed beginning today (Tuesday). Improvements will be made during the closure, including an ADA parking space in the lower section of the...
Tuscola County, MIkisswtlz.com

Quanicassee River Boat Launch Closing

The Quanicassee River Boating Access Site in Tuscola County’s Wisner Township will be closed for site improvements starting September 7. The boat launch area will undergo repairs to the fishing platform, retaining wall, sidewalks and parking lot. The repairs include the addition of a concrete sidewalk cap to help improve drainage and address Americans with Disabilities Act standards replacement of retaining wall sections and parking lot repairs, including cracked sealing, pavement conditioning and painting.
Amador County, CAPine Tree

Caldor Burns to 104,309 Acres, 5% Contained, 345 Homes & 6 Commercial Buildings Destroyed

Grizzly Flat, CA…The Fire Activity Increased In The Early Portion Of The Day Due To Southwest Winds Surfacing Once The Inversion Dissipated. The Fire Also Experienced Growth On The Northeast Portion Due To Wind And Spotting Up To A Half-mile. Fire-damaged Timber Continues To Release In All Areas Causing Rollout And Ember Cast. Ignitions Are Established Easily In The Very Dry Receptive Fuel Bed.
Accidentsocscanner.news

BRICK: BOAT FIRE in METEDECONK RIVER

BRICK: Authorities are on scene investigating a reported boat fire in the water near 54 Brower. A burning boat is said to be seen about 100’ off a dock at 54 Brower. Dispatch advised occupants of the boat were said to have jumped in the water; units on scene confirm nobody in water.
Madison, IN953wiki.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Announces Reopening of Heron Inlet Boat Ramp on Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge

Madison, Indiana– Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and their friend’s group, Big Oaks Conservation Society (BOCS) announce the re-opening of Heron Inlet boat ramp and accessible dock on August 27 in the public use area of the refuge. Refuge staff and volunteers from the friends group replaced the old dock and ramp with new improved structures. BOCS applied and received a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to cost share on this project. The project installed a new concrete boat ramp with an adjacent accessible parking lot in addition to the accessible floating dock. The Big Oaks Conservation Society will offer snacks and cold drinks at the official re-opening at 7:30 AM at the Heron Inlet boat ramp on Old Timbers Lake. The refuge and BOCS encourage disabled anglers and others to take advantage of this new facility. Please note the following conditions apply to all visitors to access the refuge: • All refuge visitors must view the safety briefing once per calendar year and sign an acknowledgement of danger form. • Safety briefings will be limited to 30 visitors at a time and chairs will be spaced for social distance. • After visitors view their annual safety briefing and obtain their annual or daily permit, the refuge check-in will occur at the refuge east gatehouse, the white trailer on the east perimeter road. • More information on these temporary changes will be described during the annual safety briefing. Big Oaks has excellent fishing at Old Timbers Lake and trails available for bird watchers and other wildlife enthusiasts in the public use area in the northeastern portion of the refuge. A daily pass to the refuge costs $3.00, an annual pass is $15.00 and hunt permits are $10.00. Holders of an interagency Access/Senior Pass would have free admission. For information about how to obtain an Access/Senior Pass please call the refuge office. The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and employees remains our number one priority and the following facilities or areas remain closed until further notice: • Public restrooms will be closed at the refuge office and in the Public Use Area We continue to urge our visitors to do their part when visiting Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge. Please follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others; wearing a mask; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground located in Jennings, Ripley and Jefferson Counties in southeastern Indiana. The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides public use opportunities; such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education. The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state, as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors. Learn more about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s response to coronavirus. Please visit the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge website for current updates and status. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy