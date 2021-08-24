Little Lemon Boat Ramp Closed

Madison, Indiana– Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and their friend’s group, Big Oaks Conservation Society (BOCS) announce the re-opening of Heron Inlet boat ramp and accessible dock on August 27 in the public use area of the refuge. Refuge staff and volunteers from the friends group replaced the old dock and ramp with new improved structures. BOCS applied and received a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to cost share on this project. The project installed a new concrete boat ramp with an adjacent accessible parking lot in addition to the accessible floating dock. The Big Oaks Conservation Society will offer snacks and cold drinks at the official re-opening at 7:30 AM at the Heron Inlet boat ramp on Old Timbers Lake. The refuge and BOCS encourage disabled anglers and others to take advantage of this new facility. Please note the following conditions apply to all visitors to access the refuge: • All refuge visitors must view the safety briefing once per calendar year and sign an acknowledgement of danger form. • Safety briefings will be limited to 30 visitors at a time and chairs will be spaced for social distance. • After visitors view their annual safety briefing and obtain their annual or daily permit, the refuge check-in will occur at the refuge east gatehouse, the white trailer on the east perimeter road. • More information on these temporary changes will be described during the annual safety briefing. Big Oaks has excellent fishing at Old Timbers Lake and trails available for bird watchers and other wildlife enthusiasts in the public use area in the northeastern portion of the refuge. A daily pass to the refuge costs $3.00, an annual pass is $15.00 and hunt permits are $10.00. Holders of an interagency Access/Senior Pass would have free admission. For information about how to obtain an Access/Senior Pass please call the refuge office. The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and employees remains our number one priority and the following facilities or areas remain closed until further notice: • Public restrooms will be closed at the refuge office and in the Public Use Area We continue to urge our visitors to do their part when visiting Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge. Please follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others; wearing a mask; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground located in Jennings, Ripley and Jefferson Counties in southeastern Indiana. The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides public use opportunities; such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education. The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state, as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors. Learn more about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s response to coronavirus. Please visit the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge website for current updates and status. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service.