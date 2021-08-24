Four MU players named on preseason All-SEC teams, Bazelak on second watch list

So much has happened since Alabama completed a perfect season by overwhelming Ohio State. Players can now make money off their name, image and likeness, and can transfer once without having to sit out. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers has approved plans to expand to 12 teams, though what year that will take place is uncertain. Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC beginning in 2025 at the latest. The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC have created an alliance, to protect themselves against the increasing power the SEC now wields, and formed a scheduling partnership.