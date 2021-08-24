Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Four MU players named on preseason All-SEC teams, Bazelak on second watch list

By Calum McAndrew
Bradford Era
 6 days ago

Three Missouri players were named to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC third team and one player was named to the second team Tuesday, according to a news release. The lone Tiger to grace the league’s second team is defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Quarterback and last season’s Co-SEC Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak leads the lineup on the SEC’s third team. He is joined on the team by offensive lineman Michael Maietti and punter Grant McKinniss.

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Johnny Unitas
Person
Matt Corral
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec#Athletics#American Football#Co Sec#The Associated Press#Auburn S Bo Nix#Tigers#Mckinniss#Mu#Lsu#Mcneese State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska Had A Notable Change At Practice On Monday

Nebraska football just can’t get out of its own way these days. The Huskers were supposed to make a statement in their season opener last Saturday against Illinois. It was quite the opposite. Nebraska, playing with an experienced roster and staff, was completely outmatched against Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. And now, the end of the Scott Frost era could be near.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
Alabama StateNew York Post

Alabama, Oklahoma lead the Post’s college football preseason Top 25

So much has happened since Alabama completed a perfect season by overwhelming Ohio State. Players can now make money off their name, image and likeness, and can transfer once without having to sit out. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers has approved plans to expand to 12 teams, though what year that will take place is uncertain. Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC beginning in 2025 at the latest. The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC have created an alliance, to protect themselves against the increasing power the SEC now wields, and formed a scheduling partnership.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
Tuscaloosa, ALThe Decatur Daily

Linebacker Braswell, Crimson Tide partners in NIL T-shirt

TUSCALOOSA — A new era of college player merchandise has arrived. With athletes allowed to capitalize off their name, image and likeness starting this summer, you can now purchase a jersey T-shirt, also known as a shirsey, with Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell's name and number on it. What's most significant...
Waco, TXsicem365.com

Ika Named to Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List

WACO, Texas – Baylor football sophomore Siaki Ika has been named to the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Washington Football Team Reportedly Has Surprising Cut

With 53-man rosters due this Tuesday afternoon, NFL fans should expect a few surprising cuts over the next few hours. The first shocking release of the day comes from the nation’s capital, as the Washington Football Team parted ways with a reliable cornerback. Ben Standig of The Athletic broke the...
College Sports247Sports

Four Bulldogs named to CBSSports/247 All-American teams

The 2021 CBSSports/247Sports All-American teams are out and four Georgia players were included. All four of those players are included on the second team. UGA's representatives include senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, senior nose tackle Jordan Davis, junior defensive back Tykee Smith, and senior punter Jake Camarda. Salyer is coming...
College Sportshottytoddy.com

Four Rebels Earn Preseason Coaches All-SEC Accolades

Four Ole Miss Rebels garnered preseason All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches, the SEC office announced Tuesday. Matt Corral (QB) and Jerrion Ealy (RS, AP) both earned first-team accolades, while Mac Brown (P) earned second-team honors and Nick Broeker (OL) was named to the third team. Ealy also earned third-team recognition as a running back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy