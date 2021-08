As some schools deal with COVID-19 outbreaks, Austin ISD’s Board of Trustees said its COVID policies will remain fluid. The district counted 126 new COVID cases in students and 49 cases among district staff between Aug. 16 and Aug. 24, Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde pointed out at the board’s Aug. 26 meeting. Projected enrollment for the district in the 2021-22 school year was more than 77,000, according to data from the district.