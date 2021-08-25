COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Fort Stockton knows that district foes will be looking for their crown

Fort Stockton’s Shane Velasquez (25) makes a tackle during practice Aug. 9 at Panther Stadium in Fort Stockton. (Tony Venegas|Odessa American)

FORT STOCKTON The Fort Stockton football team had to do plenty of adjusting after opting up to Division I from Division II in Class 4A for the 2020 season.

But, as the saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish.

The Panthers turned a 1-5 start into a district title last season and head coach Mike Peters said that it was a testament to how his team was able to overcome some tough situations, particularly the younger players.

“I thought they performed well,” Peters said. “We had some injuries and COVID issues early in the year and we had to bring up some kids to play from the JV level.

“By the time we got to our district schedule, a lot of those kids were back and they had enough snaps to where they could be helpful and productive.”

Fort Stockton has its sights set on repeating as district champions and Peters understands that it will be more difficult knowing that his team is the one that Andrews, Big Spring and San Angelo Lake View will be going after.

The Panthers have six starters returning on offense, including senior quarterback Dominic Aguilar.

Fort Stockton’s Dominic Aguilar (21) lines up on a tackling sled during a drill at practice Aug. 9 at Panther Stadium in Fort Stockton.

Aguilar was a dual-threat last season and hopes to continue his strong play while also working on becoming a more vocal leader.

He added that the team has plenty of motivation to show that it can build off of last season’s strong finish.

“We just have a strong work ethic,” Aguilar said. “We’re all determined to go out there and put our best into everything that we do. We just want to outhustle people by being a physical team.”

Another player stepping up into a leadership role is senior Devon Rodriguez.

Rodriguez returns as one of Aguilar’s go-to targets at receiver while also spending time as a defensive back.

He said that the team had some growing up to do moving up a division but that the early struggles paid off down the stretch.

“We noticed it was a lot faster and a lot more physical,” Rodriguez said. “Once we got used to it, that’s when we were able to get rolling.”

Peters added that both Aguilar and Rodriguez are leaders by example and have done a good job leading the team as a whole.

He was also very excited about the future for up-and-coming junior linebacker Daren Ureste. Ureste emerged as a key defensive playmaker as a sophomore.

“Daren is pretty gifted and can do a lot of things,” Peters said. “Some guys will rely on just their athleticism but he’s really put in the work and really tried to develop his leadership abilities.

“Even as a junior, he does command a presence in the locker room and on the field.”

The hope for the Panthers is that a closer-to-normal offseason can help fully acclimate the team before the first regular-season game Aug. 27 at El Paso Bowie.

Fort Stockton will have a variety of tests on its schedule that includes three 5A schools from El Paso along with former district foes Monahans and Pecos.

Fort Stockton head coach Mike Peters (right) looks on during practice Aug. 9 at Panther Stadium in Fort Stockton.

There is also the annual showdown with Alpine and the two teams will meet just once after playing a home-and-home series last season.

Aguilar believes that the team can have even more success after last year’s strong finish.

“We just have to be determined,” he said. “Our coaches tell us to take it one game at a time. We just have to be committed to what we’re doing.”

Peters added that he wants to see his team be in the right frame of mind before that first game.

“Football is a game of adverse situations and we went through a whole season of it last year,” he said. “How you react to those situations is going to determine how successful you are.”

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS

— COACHES —

>> Head coach: Mike Peters.

>> Coach’s overall record: 26-26.

>> Coach’s record at school: 47-62.

>> Assistant coaches, duties: Tony Pallanez, defensive coordinator; Jhett Noman, offensive coordinator; Andrew Fellows, passing game coordinator; Hunter Grice; Hector Herrera; Daniel Rojo; Zach Roberson; Jeremy Boatright; Sergio Guardiola; Vic Ivy.

— TEAM INFORMATION —

>> 2020 overall record: 5-6.

>> 2020 district record: 3-0 (First, District 2-4A Division I).

>> Last district title: 2020.

>> Last playoff appearance: 2020 (def. San Elizario, forfeit; lost to Canyon, 59-7, area).

>> Stadium name: Panther Stadium (2,500).

>> Base offense: Spread/Multiple.

>> Base defense: 4-2-5.

— PLAYERS —

>> Returning lettermen: 20.

>> Returning starters: 13 (7 offense, 6 defense).

>> Key returners: Dominic Aguilar, QB/DB, Sr.; Dominic Bernal, TE/DE, Jr.; Elijah Escajeda, OL/DL, Sr.; Isaiah Garcia, WR/DB, Jr.; Rito Gomez, OL/DL, Sr.; Julian Leyva, OL/DL, Soph.; Corbin Luna, RB/LB, Soph.; Jaydrien Ramirez, RB/LB, Soph.; Devon Rodriguez, WR/DB, Sr.; Cruz Rojas, TE/DL, Jr.; Daren Ureste, WR/LB, Jr.; Danny Valenzuela, OL/DL, Sr.; Shane Velasquez, RB/LB, Sr.

>> Key newcomers: Marco Garcia, WR/DB, Soph.