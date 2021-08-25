Cancel
Ector County, TX

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian adds game against Stellar Prep Academy

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago

The Ector County ISD athletic department announced Tuesday that the Permian football team will play Stellar Prep Academy, of Hayward, Calif., on Sept. 17 at Ratliff Stadium.

The game is a replacement for the previously scheduled game against UANL Mexico which was canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Panthers’ only bye week will come Oct. 29 during District 2-6A play.

The team opens the season Friday against El Paso Pebble Hills at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

