Are the 2021 Braves better than the 2020 Braves?
Last year’s run during the pandemic shortened season was magical when magic was desperately needed… until it wasn’t. The Braves smashed the Dodgers on their way to a 3-1 lead in the NLCS as they looked to clinch their first World Series berth since 1999. But unfortunately, the perennial favorites in the National League eventually flexed their muscles and pulled out three straight close wins on their way to raising the Commissioner’s Trophy. It was a brutal way to end the season, but it gave fans a lot of hope looking towards the future.www.sportstalkatl.com
