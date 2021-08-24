Are the 2021 Braves better than the 2020 Braves?

The Braves have certainly had some great infielders. Chipper Jones and Eddie Mathews is a duo that immediately comes to mind as not only two of the best third basemen in franchise history, but also two of the best players overall. It’s a rather well-known fact that this has always been a franchise built off of superb starting pitching, although the Braves have also featured its share of prolific infielders. But of course, Jones and Matthews weren’t stars for the Braves at the same time, which is why we more-easily remember the greatness of pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.