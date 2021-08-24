Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweet Home, OR

Letter: COVID war not a party-line debate

By Benny Westcott
sweethomenews.com
 6 days ago

What we forget in our arguments about masks and vaccinations is, that all people of the world are in a war against the COVID virus. We are all soldiers in it. Masks, distancing and vaccinations are the only weapons we have. We can win this war only if almost all people are vaccinated.

www.sweethomenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweet Home, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#War#Not A Party#Covid#Republican#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No debate about vaccine

Second-hand smoke, voter responsibility, Black Lives Matter are all important subjects for discussion and debate. But there should be no debate about the COVID-19 vaccine. We are experiencing a pandemic. Not a local outbreak or regional epidemic, but a world-wide pandemic. With global transportation, people take the virus with them like their luggage. The amazing technology available now made it possible to identify the virus and quickly create a vaccine against it. Yet people say it is dangerous, it hasn't been tested enough, it hasn't been approved, it causes the illness, it has magnets or ID chips. People say having to be vaccinated takes away their liberty, that wearing a mask is uncomfortable and annoying. So is dying. So is being told there are no beds in your local hospital because of a surge in COVID cases. So is not being able to visit your family at nursing homes, or go to church.
MilitarySeacoast Online

Letter: Another stupid war. Will we learn this time?

The well-organized but poorly equipped ragtag Taliban fighters succeeded in defeating the world’s largest military power in an apocalyptic end to 20 years of war. Even after the decision to withdraw all our troops we are sending five thousand soldiers and Marines back in to help get the last people out. I have reached the inescapable conclusion that this is an exact repeat of the mistakes of Vietnam.
U.S. Politicsbeaconjournal.com

Letters to the editor: Go beyond party politics; suggested COVID mandate is wrong

In the Aug. 15 column "Sen. Portman deserves our appreciation," the writer stipulates that this is the type of person we should be electing, because of his role in crafting the bipartisan infrastructure bill. I appreciate that he did the job he was elected to do (bipartisan activity for the good of the country). However, I have reservations based on the four years he danced with Donald Trump. It appears Rob Portman was able to function up to his capabilities because he decided not to run for reelection.
Societypacificsun.com

Letters to the Editor: Elders and Chronic Wars

So many cultures revere their elders; they are held in the highest regard, protected and cared for by society. I value our elected officials who take this same approach. Leaders like our District Attorney Jill Ravitch, who has consistently proven her passion for protecting seniors by prosecuting those despicable people who abuse them. She even opened the Family Justice Center of County County so that seniors who have been victimized have a safe and supportive place to go to get all of the vital services they need to not only get justice, but start to heal. Contrast that with a local developer whose company left frail, vulnerable seniors to die as the Tubbs fire roared toward their assisted living facility … and then was so angry that our DA held him accountable that he is trying to recall her. To me there is only one choice in this recall election. Please join me in voting no on this revenge recall.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: VAERS data is debatable, but my concern is valid

On Inforum Monday, a letter by me was published about my concern with Concordia College mandating that all athletes receive their first COVID vaccine shot by this Friday, Aug. 27. As stated in my letter earlier this week, between Dec. 1, 2020, and Aug. 13, 2021, there have been 595,622...
EducationIola Register

USD 257: Debating COVID steps

While the needle hasn’t moved on a mask mandate — USD 257 still recommends face masks, but isn’t requiring them — the school board approved a new COVID-19 testing policy and sought to reassure a group of concerned parents about the safety protocols in place. For the second time in...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Arnold Schwarzenegger asks if Americans are 'really this selfish and angry' after his rant against anti-maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger is continuing to call out those "schmucks" refusing to wear a mask or get vaccinated against COVID-19. The former Republican governor of California earlier this week blasted anyone who claims that wearing a mask infringes upon their freedom, telling them "screw your freedom" and that "you're a schmuck for not wearing a mask." He expanded on that in an essay for The Atlantic on Friday, saying he stands by his rant, while acknowledging it may have been "a little much."
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

'You're A Schmuck!': Arnold Schwarzenegger Unloads On Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers

Screen icon and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) has a blunt message for people who shun masks in the name of freedom. “Screw your freedom,” he said. “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”
Public HealthDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: The truth will not set you free

Like Rand Paul, senator from Kentucky, I was suspended from social media for telling the truth. To our leftist tyrants, from the President of the United States, to our state governors, and city mayors, the truth has become a crime when it does not conform to the liberal left agenda. Their jack-booted Praetorian guards are Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and the mainstream media.
Public HealthPosted by
Arizona Mirror

In the GOP fight for the White House, the unvaccinated and children are collateral damage

Some days, I don’t know whether to scream or cry about the surge of the COVID-19. The national death toll from the virus has now topped 616,000 — more people than live in Tucson, Milwaukee or Baltimore.  And experts say that, unless we take dramatic steps to curb the spread of the Delta variant of […] The post In the GOP fight for the White House, the unvaccinated and children are collateral damage appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington, NHSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Corrupt political parties corrupt our government

It’s obvious that our government is not serving its citizens very well. Because of the gridlock in Washington, it is failing to deal effectively with serious problems we face, such as the pandemic, climate change, gun violence, money in politics, disparity of incomes, discrimination, and more. What is less obvious...
Foreign Policywmay.com

Reaction To Afghanistan Events Falls Along Party Lines

Area lawmakers are weighing in on the dramatic developments in Afghanistan as U.S. troops end their 20-year mission there. Republican Congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis say the chaos in the Afghan capital is President Biden’s fault… and say Biden is trying to blame others for his failings. Davis calls the situation a “betrayal” of the Afghan people and American service personnel, and LaHood says the withdrawal opens the door to a return of 9/11-style terrorism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy