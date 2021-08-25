Cancel
San Diego, CA

Tips Sought in Shooting That Wounded Teen in College Area, $1K Reward Offered

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying the man who opened fire on a teenage boy during a late-night fight in the College area.

The victim and a friend, both 16, were leaving a party in the 4900 block of Campanile Drive when a group of 20 to 30 college-age men angrily confronted them about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

Accusing the teens of throwing a bottle at them, the men chased them to the 5900 block of Baja Drive. During an ensuing fracas there, one assailant pulled a gun and fired on one of the boys, then fled with his cohorts to the west.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of lacerations to his face and possibly permanent damage to an eye socket.

Police have released no detailed description of the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

