Charlotte, NC

UNC Charlotte shakes up image with rebrand

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
UNCC UNC Charlotte is the region's largest university. (JEN WILSON)

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte is marking its 75th anniversary with a new look — switching up its preferred name.

It’s dropping UNCC, in favor of simply Charlotte.

[Some unvaccinated UNCC students will be regularly tested throughout semester]

“We’ve grown. And so has our city. As we shape what’s next, we’re bringing Charlotte to the forefront,” the university said in a press release.

It also has adopted a single logo, dropping the long-used crown. Its replacement features a block-style letter C with an embedded pickaxe — used by mascot Norm the Niner.

©2021 Cox Media Group

