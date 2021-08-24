Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Stewart Parkway maintenance starts Sunday

By SCOTT CARROLL The News-Review
 8 days ago

Traffic on a section of Stewart Parkway just north of the South Umpqua River may slow a bit for a couple of nights due to road maintenance work that is scheduled. City contractors will perform road pavement rehabilitation work Sunday and Monday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane controlled by flaggers at each end of the work zone, from the north end of the Stewart Parkway Bridge to Harvey Avenue, according to the Roseburg public works department.

