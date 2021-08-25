Cancel
Marking the Fourth Anniversary of the Ethnic Cleansing in Rakhine State

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, Burma’s military launched a horrific ethnic cleansing against Rohingya in northern Rakhine State. The brutality of the military’s atrocities on that day shocked the conscience of the international community – but we recognize the Rohingya had already suffered decades of grave human rights abuses, and that many of those abuses continue today. The United States remembers the victims and recommits to pursuing and demanding accountability for those responsible for these atrocities and other human rights abuses, and seeking justice for victims. We recognize the need to address the root causes of this violence and hold perpetrators accountable to help prevent such atrocities from recurring.

