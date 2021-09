Boeing, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF), officially unveiled Qatar’s advanced F-15, the F-15QA, in St. Louis yesterday. The first batch of F-15QA jets will be delivered to Qatar later this year following the completion of pre-delivery pilot training. The company will also establish and operate an aircrew as well as maintenance training facilities for the QEAF at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar through 2024. Read more for two videos and additional information.