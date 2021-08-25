Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

High court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court said the administration likely violated federal...

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Appellate Court#U S Supreme Court#Full Court#Lower Court#The Supreme Court#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas abortion providers ask Supreme Court to block state law that bans procedure after six weeks

Abortion providers are turning to the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that, if unchanged, will ban abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law, known as the "Texas Heartbeat Act," prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy – when many women are not yet aware that they are pregnant. It is set to go into effect Wednesday after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for Monday during which abortion providers planned to argue against it.
Congress & Courtswrfalp.com

Supreme Court Blocks Housing Eviction Moratorium

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden‘s moratorium on evictions in a 6 to 3 ruling on Thursday. The court previously ruled that the administration couldn’t extend the ban, instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, past July 31st without explicit congressional authorization. But after protests and a clash with Democratic lawmakers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the temporary ban through October 3rd.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Rules Georgia Mail-in Voters Having to Pay for Stamp Costs Is Not a ‘Poll Tax’

A federal appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Black Voters Matter over Georgia’s requirement that voters pay for their own stamps on absentee ballots. The court not only rejected the group’s case alleging that the stamp cost amounted to an unconstitutional “poll tax,” but even went so far as to say that the claims “border on the frivolous.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Slams Supreme Court’s ‘Shameful’ Order Blocking Federal Eviction Moratorium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to block a federal eviction ban ended protection for an estimated 3-and-a-half million people in the United States. With only three dissenting votes, a Supreme Court ruling allowed evictions to continue across the country. “It’s heartbreak, I don’t know what to say. The Supreme Court order is shameful for hundreds of millions of American families all across the country,” Councilmember Helen Gym said. The decision blocks a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic. It comes just days before Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 31. “You can see a lot of people taking...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume. On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban amid the pandemic. According to the court's unsigned opinion, the CDC lacked the authority to reimpose the moratorium on Aug. 3. Under federal law, the agency needed explicit congressional authorization, which it did not have. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the three liberal justices who dissented, citing the COVID-19 delta variant. The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, Justice Stephen Breyer, via dissenting opinion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”. Some states, such as California, Maryland and New Jersey, have enacted their own temporary eviction bans. According to Census Bureau data from early August, 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they were facing eviction within the next two months. Those.
Texas Statewiltonbulletin.com

Clinics ask high court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The request to the court comes after a panel of...
Texas Statenny360.com

Abortion clinics ask Supreme Court to halt near-total Texas ban

WASHINGTON — Abortion providers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a Texas law that is set to take effect Wednesday and would outlaw the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The emergency filing sets up what could be a telling showdown at a conservative-controlled court that is...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Sanctions for Lawyer Whose Suit Was Meant to Harass, Court Says

A federal judge in Texas imposed Rule 11 sanctions against a Colorado lawyer who’d previously made frivolous filings for initiating what the court said was a lawsuit meant to harass the defendants. “If not already made clear by his actions in this and other cases, Plaintiff is unprofessional, and he...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Fifth Circuit deals blow to abortion providers hours before new Texas ban

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday delayed legal proceedings over Texas’ sweeping new six-week abortion ban, dealing a major setback to abortion providers who have sued to stop the ban and setting up what will likely be a last-ditch plea to the U.S. Supreme Court with only hours left before the ban takes effect.
Congress & Courtsamericasvoice.org

“The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained”

Washington, DC – In a must-read explainer in Vox, Ian Millhiser describes in detail why, based on precedent, the decision not to uphold a stay in the Remain in Mexico case (Biden v. Texas) defies logic and upends the balance of power between elected branches and the judiciary. Millhiser goes on to say that one of the most fundamental principles of decisions involving foreign policy is that judges should be “extraordinarily reluctant to mess around with foreign affairs.”
Congress & CourtsVox

A new Supreme Court case could blow up decades of US diplomacy

Texas v. Biden, a case with profound implications for American foreign policy, reached the Supreme Court with lightning speed. On August 13, a judge in Texas appointed by then-President Donald Trump effectively ordered the Biden administration to permanently reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. That policy, which is officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires many immigrants who seek asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await a hearing.
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Supreme Court ‘shadow docket’ casts pall on environmentalists

On a Tuesday evening in February 2016, the Supreme Court did something extraordinary. Without hearing arguments or issuing a formal opinion, the nation’s highest bench stopped a signature Obama-era environmental rule dead in its tracks — over the objection of four justices. The Supreme Court’s move was a stunning blow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy