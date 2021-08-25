Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Hot and hazy days in San Diego County

CBS 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ts8ex_0bbvrvMU00

It was a warm and hazy Tuesday across San Diego County. Daytime highs didn't stray too far from the seasonal range due to a weak trough of low pressure off the Northern California coast and a ridge of high pressure sitting to our east.

HIGHS TODAY:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d49Y_0bbvrvMU00

SEASONAL (AVERAGE) HIGHS:

  • Coast: 78°
  • Inland valleys: 91°
  • Mountains: 84°
  • Desert: 106°

The ridge will continue to expand westward and keep the storm track well to the north of us. As a result, temperatures will warm up each day with the peak of the heat expected on Thursday and Friday. The expansion will also lead to a limited marine layer each night and morning into next week. Most daytime highs are expected to peak 5° to 10° above seasonal.

HIGH TOMORROW:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lhUl_0bbvrvMU00

Ahead of the heat, the Excessive Heat Watch issued for the San Diego County desert has been upgraded to a warning. It will go into effect starting Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3If1_0bbvrvMU00

Let's talk about the haze. Wildfires continue to burn to the north of us. As efforts continue to contain them in Northern California, the smoke from them lingers across our State and neighboring ones. Most of the smoke is in the upper levels, but it is starting to mix into the air near the Earth's surface. Therefore, our air quality is starting to take more of a hit. Lingering smoke is expected in our forecast tomorrow.

AIR QUALITY FOR WEDNESDAY:

Expect the air quality to be ' GOOD ' along the coast, ' MODERATE ' for most inland regions and ' UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS ' for Alpine and mountain communities .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvLsL_0bbvrvMU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywNKM_0bbvrvMU00

AT THE COAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUKmL_0bbvrvMU00

High pressure will remain our main weather maker into the weekend. Expect the marine layer to remain shallow with low clouds and patchy fog favoring the coast. Daytime highs will remain warmer than usual as we quickly get the heat due to the limited marine layer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwvTl_0bbvrvMU00

Additionally, high pressure will move over the Four Corners and tap into monsoonal moisture. Expect conditions to turn more steamy across the County with a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms favoring the mountains on Sunday and Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXLaK_0bbvrvMU00

