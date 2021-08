We are not in the same old COVID pandemic from last year, even though it can feel like it. In fact, the new Delta variant of the coronavirus is "more dangerous," says the CDC, and "a whole new ballgame," and despite the fact that so many people in the country are vaccinated, not enough people are to squash the threat. How can you stay safe? Knowing how you can get infected is a start. From better ventilation to avoiding these certain states, read on for 7 ways the Delta variant may infect you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.