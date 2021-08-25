Recovery Centers of America process: Purple candles
Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at St. Charles, Chicagoland’s newest premier Midwest treatment facility whose mission is to help one million patients achieve a life of recovery, is proud to join the Kane County Sheriff and Fox River & Countryside Fire/Rescue District in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. Community members are invited to pick up individual bags with purple votive candles from the departments and encouraged to light them on International Overdose Awareness Day, Tuesday, Aug. 31.thevoice.us
