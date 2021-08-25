Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield man carjacked outside his home, police say

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QEo8_0bbvrFjK00
Wethersfield police news Jim Welch/ jwelch@courant.com

A Wethersfield man was the victim of a carjacking Monday night outside his home, police said Tuesday.

The victim told police that two males followed him as he pulled into his driveway on Jordan Lane at 11:12 p.m. The pair pulled him from his 2005 silver Acura TL, Connecticut registration 2AJSD3, assaulted him and took off in that vehicle and a dark Nissan sedan, police said. The victim was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Foster at kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov , or 860-721-2864.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wethersfield, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Jordan#Acura#Det#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

FBI agent, New Britain detective justified in fatal January shooting in Hartford’s North End, report concludes

The FBI agent and New Britain detective who shot and killed a Hartford man in a January shootout while trying to serve a federal arrest warrant in the North End acted in self-defense and were justified in their use of deadly force, a months-long investigation concluded this week. Benecio Vasquez, 34, was shot five times in the exchange of gunfire as the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy