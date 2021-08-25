Wethersfield man carjacked outside his home, police say

Wethersfield police news Jim Welch/ jwelch@courant.com

A Wethersfield man was the victim of a carjacking Monday night outside his home, police said Tuesday.

The victim told police that two males followed him as he pulled into his driveway on Jordan Lane at 11:12 p.m. The pair pulled him from his 2005 silver Acura TL, Connecticut registration 2AJSD3, assaulted him and took off in that vehicle and a dark Nissan sedan, police said. The victim was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Foster at kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov , or 860-721-2864.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com