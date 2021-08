SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The 2021 high school football season in Michigan will kick off today with few COVID-19 safety restrictions for players, fans and officials. It marks a stark contrast from a year ago when players, parents and coaches at first thought the season would be canceled or moved to the spring. It was eventually restored and then shortened to six regular season games. The season paused again after the third round of postseason play due to surging virus cases, but a testing program implemented with the state’s help allowed the season to finish in January.