Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

You’ll Find Peace And Quiet On This 3.4-Mile Out And Back Trail In Maine Near The Canadian Border

By Michelle
Posted by 
Only In Maine
Only In Maine
 7 days ago

It’s hard to choose our favorite thing to do in Maine. There are days we’re sure it’s finding all the great food throughout the state and then telling our friends all about it. Then we find ourselves outside enjoying the breeze and we begin to think hitting a trail is our favorite thing to do. The reality is that it’s fair to have a few favorite things to do and today it just so happens to be hiking. This trail, all the way up at the Canadian border, is a great one to try!

The East Grand Highlands Trail is located in Danforth, right near the Canadian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSGj9_0bbvpPNm00
barbara ragione / alltrails.com

The route, which is about 3.4 miles total, is simple to follow and allows for beautiful views along the way throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsVqx_0bbvpPNm00
Amanda Page / alltrails.com

The trail follows an old logging road, something that's quite common in ts part of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvhSL_0bbvpPNm00
Jessica Worster / alltrails.com

In fact, many of the trails and even roads up here were once important routes for the logging and paper industry. And while they may not be used these days we're so glad they have an alternate purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGY0a_0bbvpPNm00
Jessica Worster / alltrails.com

The trail leads one direction for about 1.6 miles, passing a glacier erratic along the way. This huge boulder was transported by glaciers during the ice age and it's fun to imagine how it came to be right in this spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlQFi_0bbvpPNm00
Amanda Page / alltrails.com

Once you reach the top of the trail you'll be rewarded with views across East Grand Lake, including Eastern Maine, and New Brunswick in Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kionH_0bbvpPNm00
Woodie Wheaton Land Trust / Maine Trail Finder

Be sure to check out the info board to understand exactly what you're looking at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS4YZ_0bbvpPNm00
Kirk Wood / alltrails.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lPX4_0bbvpPNm00
Angela Sawtelle / alltrails.com
Once you've rested for a while, simply turn around and head back the same way you came.

The East Grand Highlands Trail can be accessed year-round, but always be mindful of weather conditions and dress appropriately. You can learn more about it by checking out this page on alltrails.com .

For more great ways to enjoy the outdoors here check out these 10 incredible hikes under 5 miles everyone in Maine should take !

The post You’ll Find Peace And Quiet On This 3.4-Mile Out And Back Trail In Maine Near The Canadian Border appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Maine

Only In Maine

1K+
Followers
400
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maine is for people who LOVE the Pine Tree State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Danforth, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Border#Weather#Glaciers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Don’t Miss The Biggest Stargazing Event In Maine This Year, The Acadia Night Sky Festival

Maine has so many different sides that it’s easy to find something you love, no matter what your passions. Love the water? There’s seemingly endless coast to explore! Prefer the lakes and mountains? There’s an entire region for that! The best thing about all of these adventures is always having the night sky just above. […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Stargazing Event In Maine This Year, The Acadia Night Sky Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

This Half-Mile Trail In Maine Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole

Let’s set the scene! You’ve got a full day to yourself. The sun is shining. Maybe there’s a summer breeze or maybe it’s the kind of fresh breeze that comes through on an unseasonably warm day in the fall. Either way, all you want to do is get outside! There are lots of trails to […] The post This Half-Mile Trail In Maine Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Explore The Incredibly Beautiful Downeast Landscape On This Train Ride In Maine

The beauty of Maine can best be seen in the parts of the state that are a bit off-the-beaten-path. Of course, that means different things for different people. For those who prefer city life, the middle-of-nowhere might just be a few minutes outside town. For others, only the most rural areas can be considered remote. We’re not here to tell you exactly what makes a place feel far away, but we do know that it’s often the local train tracks that lead to the most untouched spots. And this ride, along historic tracks, leads to some serious beauty.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Combine A Love Of Nature And Dogs On This 1.5-Mile Private Guided Hike In Maine

Is there anything better than being outside in Maine? If you answered no, we actually have to disagree. The one thing better than being outside in Maine is being outside in Maine with dogs! With so many dog-friendly trails, there aren’t many times when you need to leave the dogs at home. But to take […] The post Combine A Love Of Nature And Dogs On This 1.5-Mile Private Guided Hike In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Outdoor Discovery Park In Maine That’s Perfect For A Family Day Trip

There’s nothing we love more than enjoying time with friends and family outside in Maine. What first comes to mind might be a hike or another forest adventure. While we do love that sort of thing, there are plenty of activities that don’t require boots and following a map. If that’s the sort of activity you prefer we have just the thing! Head to southern Maine and have some high-flying fun.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Best Kayaking Spot In Maine Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

There’s a lot to experience in Maine. Whether you enjoy exploring the great ideas or prefer things like great food, shopping or cultural events, it’s easy to pack every weekend with something fun to do. Anything you plan is sure to be fun, but lately we’re loving all the ways to explore the landscape. And our favorite is kayaking! This area in southern Maine offers some of the best kayak views, which is why it’s a must-visit when the weather is nice.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Hike To Maine’s Pretty Little Jordan Pond Is Short And Sweet

Acadia National Park in Maine is known for its stunning views spread across 47,000 acres of coastal headlands. The Jordan Pond Loop Trail is an accessible way to experience that natural beauty, without having to go full out Cheryl Strayed. Whether you’re a hiker, a bird watcher, a nature photographer, or a family looking for […] The post The Hike To Maine’s Pretty Little Jordan Pond Is Short And Sweet appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Visit Higgins Beach In Maine, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Boat Skeleton

Beaches are always consistently full of sea, sand, and tourists. However, some beaches are a little more unique than others. You might hear the phrase “boat skeleton” and be a little confused, but the skeletal remains of a ship really do lay in the sand at Higgins Beach as one of its most exciting features. […] The post Visit Higgins Beach In Maine, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Boat Skeleton appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Misty Acres Alpaca Farm In Maine

Do you like roaming around to different beautiful locations, parking and spending the night somewhere new? Bringing your RV down to a local alpaca farm to go camping with alpacas is always a treat, especially with these fluffy cuties around! There’s a lot to love about these fuzzy creatures, but when you get to see […] The post You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Misty Acres Alpaca Farm In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Enjoy The Best Of Maine With These 7 Unexpected Activities To Do Throughout The State

If you’ve spent enough time in Maine you know that there’s never a shortage of things to do! It’s easy to find them because many are so great, they’re repeatable. Head to the beach, take a hike, enjoy a swimming hole. In the winter and fall, it’s fun to enjoy all the cold-weather activities meant to keep us warm and cozy. Today we’re laying out a few other things you might want to try. These activities are a little unexpected and we think it’s fun to know they exist even if you don’t take part yourself.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Overlooking The Gulf Of Maine, This Picturesque Chapel Is A Peaceful Place For Fresh Air

There are lots of beautiful small towns hidden throughout Maine, but a few stand out as well-known. One of the best known is little Kennebunkport. The town, while small, is one of the most visited in the state and if you’re there on a beautiful summer day you’re likely to be surrounded by people. That’s […] The post Overlooking The Gulf Of Maine, This Picturesque Chapel Is A Peaceful Place For Fresh Air appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

There’s No Other Fast Food Restaurant In The World Like This One In Maine

Fast food might not be the obvious choice for a meal when you’re in Maine, but that might just be the result of looking in the wrong places. While we would never recommend skipping out on the local mom-and-pop shops or the fish shacks that dot the coast, if you’re in a pinch you might want to check out an ultra-unique McDonald’s in one of the state’s most famous shopping towns!
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Mount Agamenticus Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Maine Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

The quickest way to reach the summit of Mount Agamenticus is simply to drive to the top, but what’s the fun of that? This is especially true for a dog that wants to get some exercise along the way. Dogs on leashes are allowed in the “Mount A” Conservation Region. The 10,000-plus acres offer plenty […] The post Mount Agamenticus Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Maine Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Choose From Treehouses Or Hobbit Houses At This Getaway Resort In Maine

We love when things are easy. When the line at the coffee shop is short and our favorite ice cream flavor is back in stock at the local shop. We also love easy decisions. Like the choice to take a weekend getaway in Maine when we have a few extra days without any obligations. One of the easiest decisions you can make is checking into this unique eco-resort in Maine with the type of accommodations that you simply won’t find anywhere else! (The difficult decision will be deciding which delightful accommodation you want to stay in…)
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

7 Must-Visit Flea Markets In Maine Where You’ll Find Awesome Stuff

If you grew up in a family that combed through Uncle Henry’s, then you know a good Maine bargain when you spot one. You may also love spending weekends strolling flea markets and garage sales looking for discarded beauties in need of a new home. If you feel as though we’re speaking specifically about you, […] The post 7 Must-Visit Flea Markets In Maine Where You’ll Find Awesome Stuff appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

These 11 Perfectly Picturesque Small Towns In Maine Are Delightful

Maine has some truly charming little towns. From coastal locales and quaint villages, to tiny towns that have more moose than residents, Maine has some of the most delightful small towns in the entire country. If it’s amazing scenic beauty you’re seeking, read on! Here are 10 of the most beautiful small towns in Maine, each of which makes for a fantastic day trip destination in the Pine Tree State:
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Most People Don’t Know These 11 Hidden Gems In Maine Even Exist

Some think Maine is a small state, and indeed it is when you compare it to California or Texas. But when it comes to attractions, restaurants, and things to do, we are huge. Don’t believe it? It might be because there are some hidden gems you haven’t found yet. In this article, we’ve compiled a […] The post Most People Don’t Know These 11 Hidden Gems In Maine Even Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

One Of The Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In Maine

There are tons of beautiful places in Maine, but a particular road in The Pine Tree State has received national attention. We’re talking about Park Loop Road in Maine. Winding through one of America’s most beautiful and popular parks, it’s not just one of the best scenic drives in Maine. It’s one of America’s Most […] The post One Of The Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Maine In The Early 1900s

Hearing about life in Maine back before any of us were here is a great way to understand the state a little bit better. Whether listening to history lessons in school or sitting in rapt attention as our grandparents talked about their lives, we’ve always been fascinated by stories about the state. One of the best ways to get a sense of all that came before is to look at old photos. We’ve gathered a few here that we think do a great job of allowing you to imagine Maine the way she was just after the Great Depression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy