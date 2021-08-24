You’ll Find Peace And Quiet On This 3.4-Mile Out And Back Trail In Maine Near The Canadian Border

It’s hard to choose our favorite thing to do in Maine. There are days we’re sure it’s finding all the great food throughout the state and then telling our friends all about it. Then we find ourselves outside enjoying the breeze and we begin to think hitting a trail is our favorite thing to do. The reality is that it’s fair to have a few favorite things to do and today it just so happens to be hiking. This trail, all the way up at the Canadian border, is a great one to try!

The East Grand Highlands Trail is located in Danforth, right near the Canadian border.

The route, which is about 3.4 miles total, is simple to follow and allows for beautiful views along the way throughout the year.

The trail follows an old logging road, something that's quite common in ts part of the state.

In fact, many of the trails and even roads up here were once important routes for the logging and paper industry. And while they may not be used these days we're so glad they have an alternate purpose.

The trail leads one direction for about 1.6 miles, passing a glacier erratic along the way. This huge boulder was transported by glaciers during the ice age and it's fun to imagine how it came to be right in this spot.

Once you reach the top of the trail you'll be rewarded with views across East Grand Lake, including Eastern Maine, and New Brunswick in Canada.

Be sure to check out the info board to understand exactly what you're looking at.

Once you've rested for a while, simply turn around and head back the same way you came.

The East Grand Highlands Trail can be accessed year-round, but always be mindful of weather conditions and dress appropriately. You can learn more about it by checking out this page on alltrails.com .

