Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Number of people with high blood pressure has doubled globally, large study finds

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA giant global study finds the number of people over 30 with high blood pressure has doubled over the past 30 years, and more than half of them are not being treated for it. That’s even though many cheap and easy treatments exist — from healthier diet and exercise to pills that safely lower blood pressure using a variety of mechanisms.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Blood Vessels#Medical Journal#Lancet#Imperial College London#Central European#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Stroke
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Science

Nearly every time you walk into a doctor's office or hospital, one of the first things they do is check your blood pressure. High blood pressure (aka hypertension) is when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is consistently too high, per the CDC—and, there's a good chance yours is. Approximately half of Americans suffer from hypertension, which is the primary or contributing cause of around 500,000 deaths per year. What exactly is it and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about high blood pressure. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure puts extra pressure on internal organs like the heart, brain and kidneys. Poor sleep can be a sign of high blood pressure, research reveals. A lack of deep sleep is a particularly strong sign of the condition. Without deep sleep during the night, people often do not...
Food & Drinksthewestsidegazette.com

Flavonoid-Rich Foods Help Lower Blood Pressure: Study

WASHINGTON — Consuming plant-based foods rich in flavonoids like chocolate and wine, and fruits can improve blood pressure levels. A new study has shown that flavonoid-rich foods appear to have a positive effect on blood pressure levels, an association that is partially explained by characteristics of the gut microbiome. The...
ScienceCBS 58

COVID-19 presents greater blood clot risk than vaccines, study finds

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- The risk of developing blood clots is substantially higher and more prolonged if you contract COVID-19 compared to receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to a new study. The study found that while there is a small increased risk of potentially deadly clots for...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Delta Variant Doubles Covid-19 Hospitalization Risk, Study Finds

Study looked at more than 43,000 cases, most were unvaccinated. People who contract the delta variant of Covid-19 are more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as those infected with the alpha strain, according to a U.K. study, raising the prospect of a greater burden on health services this winter.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ScienceInternational Business Times

Using Salt Substitute Could Cut Stroke Risk, Study Finds

Can switching to salt alternatives help cut stroke risk? In a new study, researchers have found that salt substitutes reduced the risk for stroke and major cardiovascular events in certain people. People who have high blood pressure can scale back their salt or sodium intake, and potassium chloride salts can...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

People who suffer high blood pressure between the ages of 30 and 50 are 66% more likely to develop dementia, with smoking and a fatty diet also dramatically increasing risk, new study claims

Three common lifestyle habits could dramatically increase a person's likelihood of developing dementia, a new study finds. A Dutch research team found the smoking or eating diets high in cholesterol or trans fats can increase someone's likelihood of developing dementia by up to 45 percent. Having high blood pressure can...
Diseases & Treatments985theriver.com

High blood pressure driven by obesity, poverty – WHO study

GENEVA (Reuters) – Nearly 1.3 billion people globally suffer from hypertension, a silent killer often driven by obesity that increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. Hypertension can be easily diagnosed by monitoring blood pressure, and treated with low-cost...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Hypertension Has Doubled Globally Over 30 Years

Over the past 3 decades, the number of adults around the world with hypertension increased from 650 million to 1.28 billion, and nearly half of these people do not know they have hypertension, according to the first comprehensive global analysis of trends in hypertension prevalence, detection, treatment, and control. There...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Number of people living with hypertension has doubled worldwide over past 30 years to more than 1.2 billion

Over the past 30 years, the number of adults (aged 30-79 years) living with hypertension worldwide has doubled—rising from an estimated 331 million women and 317 million men in 1990, to 626 million women and 652 million men in 2019, with most of this increase occurring in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The international study, published in The Lancet, analyzed blood pressure measurements from more than 100 million people taken over three decades in 184 countries.
Healthtctmd.com

Number of People With Hypertension Doubles Since 1990

Over the past three decades, the growth and aging of the population has pushed the number of people with hypertension to about 1.28 billion, twice as high as what it was in 1990, according to the first analysis covering every country in the world. Hypertension’s prevalence has remained stable—at about...
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

High Blood Pressure: One Fun Activity That Treats Hypertension

High blood pressure — known to doctors as hypertension — is a risk factor for heart disease. Single women who take part in regular social activities have lower blood pressure, research finds. However, social isolation and loneliness increase the risk of high blood pressure in women. High blood pressure —...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy