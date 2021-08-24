Cancel
Paralympics open in empty stadium — just like Olympics

Trumann Democrat
 8 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The Paralympics began Tuesday in the same empty National Stadium — during the same pandemic — as the opening and closing ceremonies of the recently completed Tokyo Olympics. Japanese Emperor Naruhito got it all started again, this time under the theme “We Have Wings.” Among the few...

