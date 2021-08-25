Cancel
Florida State

Showers And Storms Are Back In Florida; Tracking The Busy Tropics

By Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
southfloridareporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of strong showers and thunderstorms is currently moving across our southern Atlantic waters. Strong wind gusts and frequent lightning are possible with this activity. Wednesday features hot sun with periods of showers and storms. A brisk breeze is in place in the east coast metro area, and it’s bringing in some strong storms on Wednesday morning. A high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

