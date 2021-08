Eric Chen, founder and CEO of Markwins Beauty Brands (MBB), has died at the age of 63. Chen, came to the U.S. from Taiwan with his sights set on building a global business. In 1984, he created Markwins as an importer of cosmetics from Taiwan. By 1986, Markwins had already changed the future of American cosmetics by being the first to introduce multi-palette compacts to the US market, creating a retail sensation that continues to drive millions of dollars in beauty business every year. Six years later, Markwins launched its very first brands: The Color Workshop and The Color Institute.