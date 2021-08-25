Cancel
Lockport, NY

North Adam Street lift bridge improvements announced

Lockport Union-Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeasures to improve the dilapidated North Adam Street lift bridge over the Erie Canal were announced Tuesday by state and local leaders. The measures, announced jointly by state Sen. Rob Ortt, state Assembly Member Mike Norris and Mayor Michelle Roman, will be undertaken by the state Department of Transportation after several years of lobbying. The North Adam Street bridge, which was closed years ago by the state, has long been an eyesore in Lowertown, the local leaders said.

