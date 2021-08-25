Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lompoc, CA

Recall candidate Kevin Faulconer visits Central Coast

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQhYK_0bbvn0Qq00

California gubernatorial recall candidate Kevin Faulconer made a stop in Lompoc on Tuesday.

It was part of his California Comeback Bus Tour.

The Republican visited a local shelter and spoke about how he plans to handle the homelessness crisis in the state, provide more affordable housing, and save Californians money.

"We're gonna give a family of four thousands of dollars of permanent relief every single year, enough for 8 months of groceries, 8 months of utility bills, 92 tanks of gas. That's just for starters because I know what I think all of us know in California, it's not about sending more money to Sacramento, it's about letting hard-working Californians keep more of their dollars in their pockets," Faulconer said.

He pointed to the reduced number of homeless in San Diego while he was mayor of that city as an example of his experience and spoke of the need for a safe shelter system.

"To see firsthand the work that's happening, you're doing the right thing. It's all about providing that help and support to get people out of an unsafe, unclean, unsanitary environment into a place where they can get back on their feet, into a place where they can get the services to help, the housing navigation that gets them to that place on their own," Faulconer said.

Faulconer is scheduled to make several stops in the Central Valley on Thursday and Friday before returning to Southern California this weekend.

Related Stories

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSBY News

KSBY News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Faulconer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Local News#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Republican#Californians#Ksby Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy