Recall candidate Kevin Faulconer visits Central Coast

California gubernatorial recall candidate Kevin Faulconer made a stop in Lompoc on Tuesday.

It was part of his California Comeback Bus Tour.

The Republican visited a local shelter and spoke about how he plans to handle the homelessness crisis in the state, provide more affordable housing, and save Californians money.

"We're gonna give a family of four thousands of dollars of permanent relief every single year, enough for 8 months of groceries, 8 months of utility bills, 92 tanks of gas. That's just for starters because I know what I think all of us know in California, it's not about sending more money to Sacramento, it's about letting hard-working Californians keep more of their dollars in their pockets," Faulconer said.

He pointed to the reduced number of homeless in San Diego while he was mayor of that city as an example of his experience and spoke of the need for a safe shelter system.

"To see firsthand the work that's happening, you're doing the right thing. It's all about providing that help and support to get people out of an unsafe, unclean, unsanitary environment into a place where they can get back on their feet, into a place where they can get the services to help, the housing navigation that gets them to that place on their own," Faulconer said.

Faulconer is scheduled to make several stops in the Central Valley on Thursday and Friday before returning to Southern California this weekend.

