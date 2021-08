The Andrew Heaney cycle is frustrating. He’ll complete a season with a high ERA. But many analysts will point to his FIP or SIERA, which probably sit about a full run lower than his ERA, declaring him as a potential value for the following season. You may hear about some sort of mechanical change Heaney made in the offseason. Then the season starts. By the end of April, his ERA is back above five. He’s striking out a lot of dudes and his walk rate looks solid, but he just can’t keep the ball in the park. And the cycle starts all over again.